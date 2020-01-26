Automotive Steering Avoidance System Industry Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecast by 2027

Global Automotive Steering Avoidance System: Introduction

Automotive steering avoidance system market is likely to expand during the forecast period due to rising integration of advanced driving assistance systems in vehicles

Automotive steering avoidance system or steering collision system is used in vehicles to prevent collision by automatically steering the vehicle while sensing the obstacle or pre-collision. The automotive steering avoidance system is a safety system used in a vehicle to steer the vehicle pre-collision.

Steering avoidance system utilizes a band or chain of technologies to detect obstacles, or the possibility of collision with the help sensors, radar, camera, and LiDAR to identify a vehicle approaching or obstacle by slightly steering to prevent direct collision or avoid the collision. The steering avoidance system provides signals to the driver on the dashboard or by vibrating or creating sound from the steering about a possible collision. When the driver does not respond on the warnings, the steering system operates automatically to reduce the effects of the collision.

Global Automotive Steering Avoidance System Market: Drivers

Rise in demand for technologically advanced vehicles is a major factor driving the automotive steering avoidance systems market. Vehicles are equipped with several systems that can detect obstacles and vehicles on the road, or around the vehicles, and take preventive measures to maintain the speed and distance of the vehicle from other surrounding vehicles.

High penetration of technologies, such as lane keep assist systems, is a key factor that is estimated to drive the global automotive steering avoidance system market during the forecast period

Increase in disposable income is fueling the procurement of premium vehicles equipped with such systems. This, in turn, is anticipated to propel the market for automotive steering avoidance systems during the forecast period.

Among technologies, emergency braking system and adaptive cruise control are likely to be the major technologies augmenting the expansion of the global automotive steering avoidance system market, as the demand for both systems is witnessing installation in vehicles at a high rate.

Global Automotive Steering Avoidance System Market: Opportunities

Automotive steering avoidance system market is likely to expand with the rise in integration of automotive advanced driving assistance systems in vehicles. High focus on reducing road fatality rate is driving governments to mandate use of advanced technologies. Moreover, increase in demand for vehicles equipped with advanced and safety features is likely to offer high revenue generation opportunities in the market.

Development of autonomous vehicles is anticipated to offer growth opportunities, as level 3 and level 4 autonomous vehicles are equipped with a complete set of steering systems and operate automatically with some assistance of human drivers

Global Automotive Steering Avoidance System Market: Regional Overview

Europe is expected to lead the global automotive steering avoidance system market due to high focus on the adoption of safety technologies and stringent regulations for road transportation. Integration rate of advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) in vehicles is high in Europe. This is expected to be a key factor for the major market share of Europe. Presence of manufacturers, such as Volkswagen AG, BMW AG, and Daimler is boosting the market for automotive steering avoidance systems in the region, as large number of vehicles being offered by these manufacturers are equipped with steering avoidance system.

