Cotton Textile Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2027

Cotton textile is made from cotton fiber. Cotton is a breathable fabric and is absorbent. Cotton is a labor intensive crop produced commercially across the globe. Majority of produced cotton is utilized by the textile industry to produce cotton fiber. This fiber is used to produce different textile products including terry cloth, denim, cambric, and cotton twill. Cotton textiles are used in a broad range of applications such as handbags, in the construction, and fashion and clothing accessories. Rising income level, growth in raw material production, and automation of the manufacturing industry are the major factors expected to influence the global cotton textile market. Government support for the textile industry in emerging economics is expected to encourage the demand for cotton textiles. Various technological innovations in smart textiles in the manufacturing sector is expected to be a crucial influencing factor promoting the market over the forecast period. Market penetration of synthetic fibers is projected to gradually increase in the coming years due to its high resilience, great elasticity, and low moisture absorbency. This factor is expected to hamper the growth of the cotton textile market during the forecast period.

The global cotton textile market can be segmented based on type, application, distribution channel, and geography. Based on type, the cotton textile market is categorized into upland, extra-long staple, tree, and Levant. Upland cotton segment is expected to dominate the global cotton textile market followed by extra-long staple cotton during the forecast period. On the basis of application, the cotton textile market is segmented into household, technical, fashion and clothing, and other. Rising demand for cotton clothes coupled with increase in disposable income makes the fashion and clothing segment dominant in the market. In terms of distribution channel, the cotton textile market is segmented into online and offline. The offline segment is sub segmented into retailers and wholesalers. The online market is expected to dominate during the forecast period as online platforms offer discounts on a wide range of products, and offer a return policy. All these factors are anticipated to make the online distribution segment more attractive during the forecast period.

Get an idea about the offerings of our report from Report Brochure

In terms of geography, the global cotton textile market is classified into Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, U.K, and Rest of Europe), North America (U.S, Canada, and Rest of North America), Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa), and South America (Brazil and Rest of South America). The global cotton textile market is dominated by the Asia Pacific region. China holds largest share followed by India. Supportive government policies for the cotton textile industry coupled with high level of consumption are expected to expand market size in these countries. The cotton textile market in North America and Europe are also estimated to show good growth rate during the forecast period. The market in Middle East & Africa is estimated to witness lower growth in the cotton textile industry in the coming years.

The global cotton textile market is highly fragmented with local, domestic, and global players. High level of apparel consumption and low labor cost are expected to be favorable market drivers for players to build their strategies. Major players active in the global cotton textile market are Shandong Jining Ruyi Woolen Textile Co., Ltd., INVISTA, Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fiber Company, Asahi Kasei Fibers Corporation and others. The degree of competition between the players in the global cotton textile market is very high. To dominate the market, the players are focused on developing efficient manufacturing processes. This strategy is expected to help them remain competitive during the forecast period.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets