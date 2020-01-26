Data Classification Market 2019 Global Industry Manufacturers, Growth Factors, Share, Size, Segmentation, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2025

“Orian Research has its own Santa who wishes to offer a FLAT 40% DISCOUNT on all its reports. Offer valid until the year changes i.e. 31st December 2019. Hurry, the clock is ticking”

The Global Data Classification Market Growing security and risk concerns are the major growth factors of the global Data Classification market. Increasing data volumes and difficulties in handling the same are driving the overall Data Classification market. Growing demand for data based decision making, and integration of machine learning and artificial intelligence into data classification is further boosting the market.

Lack of awareness regarding data classification can be considered as one of the restraining factors for growth of the market. However, presence of mandatory compliance with stringent regulations is propelling the Data Classification market growth.North America is expected to dominate the global Data Classification market, whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period.

The web, mobile & email protection segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, as the classification of this data will help establish basic security controls.

Some of the key players operating in this market include IBM, Google, Microsoft, AWS, Symantec, Informatica, OpenText, Covata, Boldon James, Varonis, among others.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.