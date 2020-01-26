Fiberglass Ladder Market by Types, End-User, Trends, Forecast 2026

Fiberglass ladders are non-conductive ladders which are used for roofing and other outdoor activity. A fiberglass ladder does not bend easily under normal pressure as they are not lightweight unlike an aluminum ladder. These ladders are heat resistant and does not lose its strength when it gets hot due to temperature and humidity. The fiberglass ladder is generally used as a step ladder instead of an extension ladder. Fiberglass ladders are usually referred to as glass-reinforced plastic (GRP) ladders.

Rising residential and commercial construction activity is expected to fuel the demand for fiberglass ladders over the forecast period. Increasing consumer spending coupled with economic growth is resulting in increasing residential and commercial construction activities. Construction activities are increasing in the Middle East, Africa, and APAC region due to increasing number of initiatives by governments to promote tourism. Growing need of office spaces across the globe is also surging the demand for fiberglass ladders. Fiberglass ladders are durable due to their weather- and rust resistant character. Fiberglass ladders are used for painting and decoration as they are lightweight and can easily be moved from one place to another. Manufacturing companies are expanding their operation and production capacities, resulting in increasing demand for storage and logistics of raw materials and finished goods. Growing number of warehouses is increasing the demand for fiberglass ladders in the industry, as reorganization of warehouses requires professional management services and tools for efficient and effective operations. These ladders help manufacturer to complete the process in an efficient and effective manner. Fiberglass ladders are used as an extension and step ladder tool in the manufacturing industry to make their operation effective.

Limited reach of fiberglass ladders is a major factor expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, long life span and the rental market of fiberglass ladders is projected to restrict the growth of the fiberglass ladder market during the forecast period.

The fiberglass ladder market can be segmented on the basis of product type and application. Based on product type, the fiberglass ladder market is bifurcated into fiberglass stepladders, fiberglass straight ladders, fiberglass extension ladders, and fiberglass platform ladders. In terms of application, the fiberglass ladder market is categorized into agricultural plant maintenance, electrical work, industrial, and construction.

In terms of geography the fiberglass ladder market is segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The fiberglass ladder market is witnessing considerable growth in APAC due to the rising adoption of ladders by commercial and industrial users such as warehouses and manufacturing units. The fiberglass ladder market in North America and Europe is estimated to show significant growth due to the growing transportation and logistics industry. Middle East and Africa likely to show significant amount of growth owing to rising construction activities in a region.

The major players of the fiberglass ladder market are National Ladder & Scaffold Co., Inc., Louisville Ladder Inc., Bauer Ladder Inc., KRAUSE-Werk, Aeron Composite Pvt. Ltd., Redback Ladders etc. These key players are anticipated to face many challenges in the coming years due to presence of a large number of local players. All major players are focusing on innovation of new products and increasing their investment on research & development to reinforce their position in the fiberglass ladder market. Companies are adopting strategies such as joint ventures, and mergers and acquisitions with local players to remain competitive and to expand their product portfolio. In developing countries, manufacturers are focusing on reducing the production cost and increasing their profitability for the sustainable growth of their business.

