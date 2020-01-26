Glass and Quartz-based Trimmer Market Sales Size Share Forecast 2027

Increasing Adoption of Glass and Quartz-based Trimmers for Achieving High Accuracy and Precision

Glass-based trimmers offer a very high capacitance of up to 330pF. This provides these trimmers with high tolerance to vibrations and shocks. Moreover, these trimmers have high tuning stability, sensitivity, and efficiency. Thus, glass- and quartz-based trimmers witness high demand in applications wherein precision and accuracy are important. This factor primarily drives the global glass- and quartz-based trimmer market.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Glass and Quartz Based Trimmers Market

Trimmer capacitors are largely used in oscillators, radio frequency equipment, and communications equipment. Based on their dielectric property, trimmer capacitors are classified into glass- and quartz-based trimmers, air trimmers, ceramic trimmers, plastic trimmers, sapphire trimmers, and mica trimmers. Use of a dielectric material makes a large difference in the circuit performance. Glass and quartz-based trimmers offer high dielectric constant (Q), low RF losses, precise linear tuning, low loss, high sensitivity, and high stability. Furthermore, glass- and quartz-based trimmers have non-rotating pistons, which makes them ideal for use in challenging applications. Hence, these trimmers are used in applications wherein accuracy and precision are key parameters. Rising adoption and growing invest is expected to bolster the market during the forecast period.

Some of the factors which are restraining the growth of the global Glass and quartz-based trimmer market are stringent radio frequency standards which are adopted by government bodies of countries globally.

Moreover, rising investment for the development of Glass and quartz-based trimmer based advanced radio frequency equipment is also expected to create new opportunity for the manufacturers in coming years.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Global Market for Coating Pigments

In terms of region, the global glass and quartz based trimmers market can be divided into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is likely to witness the maximum demand for these product during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. Major manufacturers of glass and quartz based trimmers have been investing heavily in China, especially in the telecommunication sector in the country.

Moreover, factors such as increasing demand for mobile communication equipment and huge adoption of Wi-Fi technology are so driving the growth of radio frequency devices market. This factor is expected to boost the market demand during the forecast period.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Market

The global glass and quartz based trimmers market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Knowles Corporation

Sprague Goodman Electronics

Suntan Capacitors

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

