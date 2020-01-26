Global Artificial Lift Industry 2019 Market Size, Share and Global Growth Analysis and Forecast 2026

“Orian Research has its own Santa who wishes to offer a FLAT 40% DISCOUNT on all its reports. Offer valid until the year changes i.e. 31st December 2019. Hurry, the clock is ticking”

A process used on oil wells to upsurge pressure within the reservoir and bring oil to the surface is refereed as artificial lift. When the natural energy of the reservoir is not strong enough to push the oil to the surface, artificial lift is used to recover more production. Rising demand of energy across the globe, improving production efficiencies at old fields, growing deep, ultra-deep offshore oil production are some of the major driving factors for global artificial lift market.

Based on type, the market is divided into:

Electrical Submersible Pumps

Rod Lift

Progressive Cavity Pumps

Gas Lift

Others

Based on mechanism, the market is divided into:

Pump Assisted

Gas Assisted

Based on application, the market is divided into:

Onshore

Offshore

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Market Players:

Schlumberger Limited

Weatherford International PLC

Baker Hughes Incorporated

General Electric Company

Halliburton Company

National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

Borets International Limited

Dover Corporation

Flotek Industries, Inc.

John Crane Group

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, regional, type, mechanism, and application wise market size and their forecast from 2015-2026

Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

Detailed analysis on product outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, types, mechanisms, and applications with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

Artificial Lift Providers

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies

