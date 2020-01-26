In this report, the Global Theater Drapes and Stage Curtains market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Theater Drapes and Stage Curtains market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-theater-drapes-and-stage-curtains-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2019-2025



Theater drapes and stage curtains are large pieces of cloth that are designed to mask backstage areas of a theater from spectators. They are designed for a variety of specific purposes and come in several types; many are made from black or other dark colored, light-absorbing material, and heavyweight velour is the current industry standard for these. Theater drapes represent a portion of any production’s soft goods, a category which includes any cloth-based element of the stage or scenery (though not including cloth theater costumes or wardrobe). Theater curtains are often pocketed at the bottom to hold chain to weight them down so that they move less or to accept pipes to remove their fullness and stretch them tight.

Based on the regions, the global Theater Drapes and Stage Curtains market is segmented into Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines and Vietnam), the Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC Countries, Egypt and South Africa), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy and Russia), North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), and Central and South America (Brazil and others).

Morgan Theatrical Draperies Inc

S&K Theatrical Draperies

Stage Decoration & Supplies

GEORGIA STAGE

LuXout Stage Curtains

Stagecraft Industries

Direct-Fabrics

J&C Joel

Rose Brand

QSD INC

Sew What

NORTHEAST STAGE

Jiamei Performing Arts Equipment

Whaleys Bradford Ltd

Cameo Curtains

Drapery Industries

Yusheng Stage Equipment

Taizhou Xingguang Stage Equipment

Zhongrui Stage

Longhe

Market Segment by Product Type

Grand Drapes

False Proscenium

Scrims

Safety Curtain

Others

Market Segment by Application

Arenas & Stadiums

Schools & Auditoriums

Theatre, Concert Halls & Stage

Retail & Hospitality

Others

