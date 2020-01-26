High-reliability Connectors Market Sales Size Share Forecast 2027

High-reliability Connectors: Introduction

Several applications in military, space, aerospace, medical, and automotive industries require highly strong and reliable components, particularly connectors, which can withstand extreme operating conditions.

Leading companies operating in the global high-reliability connectors (HiRel) market offer a range of high-reliability connectors that are specifically designed to withstand electric and mechanical stresses, pressures, and strains caused by excessive temperature, vibration, corrosion, magnetism, and outgassing.

offer a range of high-reliability connectors that are specifically designed to withstand electric and mechanical stresses, pressures, and strains caused by excessive temperature, vibration, corrosion, magnetism, and outgassing. Manufacturers operating in the market are also offering D-Sub, Micro-D, and MTB1 formats as well as advanced space splice systems that can be used in a wide range of applications including satellites/launchers, harnesses, payloads, and antenna connections.

Planning To Lay Down Future Strategy? Request Sample https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=73390

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global High-reliability Connectors Market

Demand for home health care is expected to increase in the near future, as the longevity has risen and elderly individuals rely on home health care services to a greater extent than any other age group.

For the diagnosis and treatment of diseases of elderly individuals, medical devices, such as patient monitors, imaging systems, electrophysiology catheters, and other diagnostic and therapeutic systems, are required.

These devices require dependable connectivity and accurate signal transmission, which can be achieved by using high-reliability connectors. This factor is likely to drive the demand for high-reliability connectors in the next few years.

Higher cost is expected to limit the market growth especially in emerging countries. However, emerging countries are expected to witness the highest CAGR owing to the high adoption rate during the second-half of the forecast period. That means, the impact of restraint is anticipated to reduce towards the end of the forecast period.

North America to Lead Global High-reliability Connectors Market

The global high-reliability connectors market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is a significant market for high-reliability connectors owing to increased demand for in-home therapy in the region. Presence of several key players is also driving the market in the region

Substantial investments in research and development by various high-reliability connector manufacturers in the region is anticipated to drive the global high-reliability connectors market. For e.g. Harwin plc launched a new product called Gecko–SL, which is a 1.25-mm-pitch connector. This is a recent addition to the company’s product range of horizontal male connectors wherein the same level of performance as the existing latched versions is maintained, with an added security feature of screw fixings.

Request to access Market Data High-reliability Connectors Market

Key Players Operating in Global High-reliability Connectors Market

Key players operating in the global in high-reliability connectors market are:

Smiths Interconnect Inc.

Harwin Plc

Everett Charles Technologies LLC (ECT)

C&K Components, Inc.

Panasonic Corp

ITT Corp

Hirose Electric Co. Ltd

Ametek, Inc.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets