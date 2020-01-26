Lane Keep Assist System and Adaptive Cruise Control Market Intelligence and Analysis for Period 2017 – 2025

Lane keep assist system and adaptive cruise control are active safety systems, which provide driver assistance and avoid vehicle collisions. This combination of the active safety systems are a part of the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), which is considered as a backbone for autonomous vehicles. Lane keep assist system and adaptive cruise control for automotive are designed to assist the driver by detecting lane markings on the road and distance of the vehicle in front. The combination of the systems in the vehicle reduces the possibility of accidental collision.

The lane keep assist system detects the marking of the lane and assists the driver to keep the vehicle within the lane, either by providing a warning or by automatically steering the vehicle when it advances outside the desired lane. The adaptive cruise control system maintains safe distance between vehicles and avoids front to front side collisions. Lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control systems for automotive reduce the stress on the driver of the vehicle by providing information about the driving conditions of the vehicle.

According to data gathered by the NHTSA’s, 37% of all transportation fatalities in the U.S. are caused by vehicle running off from the road. These road accidents occur due to driver error, which can avoided with the incorporation of the lane keep assist system. Rising number of accidents, owing to increase in traffic flow, can be minimized by means of adaptive cruise control, which detects the slower moving vehicle in front and decelerates the speed of the vehicle, thereby avoiding front collision. The safety and comfort provided by the combination of these systems while driving is a key factor driving the lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control market for automotive.

Request PDF Sample For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=42557

Since the combined system ensures stress-free driving and safety of the passengers, long route driving less strenuous, as the driver doesn’t have to maintain the speed by continuously pressing the pedal and brakes. This is a key factor that is expected to drive the lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control market for automotive during the forecast period. Awareness about advanced driver assistance systems equipped in vehicles has been increasing in recent years due to safety and security concerns, which in turn is also expected to boost the global lane keep assist system and adaptive cruise control market for automotive during the forecast period.

Prominent global lane keep assist system and adaptive cruise control market players include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Valeo, ZF Friedrichshafen Ag, and Delphi Automotive PLC. Increasing competition among manufacturers in order to provide better products is likely to boost the lane keep assist system and adaptive cruise control market during the forecast period. Robert Bosch GmbH and Denso Corporation are major suppliers of the lane keep assist system. Benefit from the formation of strategic alliances with regional players and continuous upgrade of technology allows Robert Bosch GmbH to lead the lane keep assist system and adaptive cruise control market for automotive.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets