/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

Honeywell International Incorporation(HON) not long ago got into a long term agreement with Lockheed Martin Company(LMT) to manufacture NASA’s Orion spaceflight. The spacecraft will assist NASA transport man back into the moon since the Apollo’s program in 1972. The terms agreed in the deal are yet to be disclosed to the public.

According to the treaty, Honeywell will be the provider of major components of the service module from the Facility it owns in Clearwater(FL), and the module from the Orion Crew. Nevertheless, the corporation will carry out some of the workloads on the agreement from its operational facilities in Arizona, Puerto Rico and Glendale. In addition to that, the corporation will provide 14 types of products for use in Artemis missions III all through to mission V.

In collaboration with Lockheed Martin, together with all of its partners, Honeywell will be a key developer and manufacturer of numerous advanced technologies over the next ten years. These will include major navigation systems such as the barometric

