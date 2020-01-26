Marine Deck Machinery Market Trends, Share, Scope, and Research Insights by 2027

Marine Deck Machinery: Introduction

Marine deck machinery, also commonly called ship deck machinery, is mechanical machinery installed on a ship’s deck for the purpose of ship docking, loading/unloading of cargo, and boarding and de-boarding of passengers. Various types of marine deck machineries are found on modern cargo ships such as anchor-handling equipment, hatch covers, cargo-handling equipment, and mooring equipment. Necessary equipment/items other than these machineries, such as watertight doors, davit for lifeboats and life-rafts, emergency equipment, stabilizers, and bow thrusters, are also found on ships.

Marine transportation and travelling is more efficient and less costly than road transport and aerial transport. Different types of cargoes and cargoes of large size can be transported by using ships. Rapid industrial growth across the globe and rise in imports and exports among countries are augmenting the demand for cargo transportation and passenger travel. This, in turn, is generating the demand for marine deck machinery, which ensures safety of passengers and cargoes on ship.

Key Drivers of Global Marine Deck Machinery Market

The world is witnessing technological advancements and growth of industries at a rapid pace. This growth is driving the demand for materials and minerals, new machineries, and equipment in developing as well as developed nations. Import and export of these new machineries, equipment, and minerals from one country to another is fueling the global transportation sector. Since the shipping industry is responsible for approximately 90% of the world trade, transport of cargo by ships is increasing. The only drawback of longer transit time in marine transport can be easily overcome by shipping larger cargoes. Thus, the demand for marine deck machineries useful for loading/unloading of cargo and boarding and de-boarding of passengers is on the rise. This factor is driving the global marine deck machinery market.

Owing to increase in population, the demand for precious metals, minerals, automotive vehicles, construction equipment, and manufacturing machineries is increasing. This rising demand is rapidly draining the available mining resources. Various countries are seeking to enter into a contract with the International Seabed Authority in order to get an exclusive right to search for a particular metal or mineral in deep seas. This is increasing the number of expeditions in deep seas for finding possible mining sites for precious metals and minerals. Ships carrying deep-diving instruments for the mining purpose would require various deck machineries such as anchor-handling equipment, hatch covers, and cargo-handling equipment for easier handling; and watertight doors, lifeboats and life-rafts, emergency equipment, stabilizers, and bow thrusters for increased safety. All these factors indicate rise in the demand for marine deck machinery worldwide.

Transportation Industry Segment to Dominate Global Market

Due to the recent technological developments and rise in population, the demand for new machineries and equipment in manufacturing, construction, automotive, and agriculture sector is increasing. These equipment and machineries are imported or exported. This increases the demand for transportation. Owing to low freight rates and larger capacities, shipping is a preferred mode of transport. These all factors drive the global marine deck machinery market.

Lack of Skilled Labor for Marine Deck Machineries a Challenge for Market

Owing to longer routes, ships may stay in seas for a longer time. In case of malfunction of deck machinery, an entire operation dependent on that particular machinery may stop, thereby hampering the dependent tasks. Skilled labor is required for maintenance in case of failure of deck machinery. Requirement of skilled labor for maintenance is a challenge for the global marine deck machinery market.

Asia Pacific to Dominate Global Marine Deck Machinery Market

Growth of the domestic shipbuilding industry in China is one of the key driving factors for the marine deck machineries market in Asia Pacific. Several investors have planned for long-term investments in the shipbuilding industry in China.

Asia Pacific has the largest population across the world. Rise in the demand for accommodation and increase in the life standards are propelling manufacturing, consumer goods, construction, automotive, and mining industries in the region. All these factors indicate growth of the shipping transport industry, which propels the global marine deck machinery market.

