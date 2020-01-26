Mobile Augmented Reality Market Rapid Future Growth with Huge Application Scope & Opportunities by 2025 | Leading Companies: Google, Microsoft, VUZIX, SONY, Epson, Intel, Mindmaze

Orian Research recently published a latest research report titled ‘Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market 2019’ is a collation of valuable insights related to market size, market share, profitability margin, growth dynamics and regional proliferation of this business vertical. The study further includes a detailed analysis pertaining to key challenges, growth opportunities and application segments of the Mobile Augmented Reality market.

Major market player included in this report are:

• Google

• Microsoft Corporation

• VUZIX

• SONY

• Epson

• Intel

• …

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Monitor-Based

• Video See-through HMD

• Head-mounted Displays

Market segment by Application, split into

• Medical Field

• Military

• Protection Of Cultural Heritage

• Industrial Maintenance

• Network Communication

• Entertainment

• Other

MAR Market is driven by rising smartphone and tablet penetration rates: consumer demand for richer media and gaming experience; continuous technology innovations; evolving mobile app ecosystem and swift acceptance of smartglasses as a powerful augmented/virtual reality tool. By enabling smartphones to recognize images, objects and access context rich data and information, MAR is forecast to find revolutionizing applications in consumer, industrial, manufacturing, retail, eCommerce, infrastructure and enterprise sectors.

Future growth in the market will be driven by growing investments in the development of smart AR glasses, wearable devices and MAR apps for myriad applications such as gaming, GPS/navigation; 3D maps and compass, among others. Especially poised to drive growth in the market are enterprise applications of MAR such as in industrial settings where MAR can be used for hands-free view of industrial work floor.

In the healthcare sector benefits of medically-oriented augmented reality will create a symbiosis between AR growth and preventive healthcare, self-care and self-diagnosis practices. The consumer segment growth will be driven by the use of the technology in location based search and gaming applications. The United States represents the largest market worldwide. Asia-Pacific is projected to record the fastest CAGR over the analysis period driven by factors such as massively growing base of smartphone and tablet users; launch of AR compatible and integrated handsets at affordable price points; and rise in the number of mobile internet subscriptions as a result of falling tariff rates.

Mobile Augmented Reality market research report delivers an exhaustive analysis of the market landscape that is assessed through the perspective of two primary parameters – production and consumption. With respect to the industry’s production perspective, the report facilitates insightful information about product manufacturing, revenue, and gross margins of the manufacturers that are known across the field for production of the same. The total unit costs offered by manufacturers working out of a number of geographies within a specified timespan has been included in the report.

An overview of the regional landscape:

Regional segmentation: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America.

What does the section elaborate on?

The report provides a detailed assessment of the regional landscape of this industry.

Insights provided in the study:

• Mobile Augmented Reality market report provides details pertaining to the production across all these economies.

• Information has been given about the returns that every geography will account for, by the end of the forecast period, as well as the production capacity.

• Details pertaining to the Mobile Augmented Reality market CAGR that the regions will record over the projected timeframe have been given.

• Additionally, information about the product imports and exports, as well as the Mobile Augmented Reality market consumption volume and consumption remuneration has been given.

Collectively, the global research report on Mobile Augmented Reality market enhances the decision-making process by understanding the standard operating procedures, methodologies, and strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to different products or services offered by the companies.

There are Chapters to thoroughly display the Mobile Augmented Reality Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

