New Cryptocurrency Payment Web Secured by Square Company.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets

Payments Giant Square under the leadership of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, makes a new push into cryptocurrency, having secured a patent for a first-time fiat-to-crypto payments system.

Jack Dorsey’s Square is a reckon to watch in the cryptocurrency industry. At the start of this week, the payment heavy-weight earned itself another crypto-related patent, one that registers a system for transforming fiat to payments to non-fiat payments according to the news by Coin Desk, an industry publication.

In line with Square’s patent application, a method entails receiving payment request for transactions between a first as well as second user, whereby the request outlines a payment amount in the fiat currency and spotting out an indication a sign that the first user wishes to satisfy the payment request by mode of a non-fiat instrument.

This means that the users of the cryptocurrency payment network can pay with flat, whereas recipients may choose to receive their amounts in digital currency. The currency exchange occurs through the network directly, and

