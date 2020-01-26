New Study: Automotive Leaf Spring Market Assessment and Forecast Report by 2017 – 2025

As the automotive industry continues to achieve new peaks, primarily in the Asia Pacific region, the segment of automotive leaf spring is gaining traction, because the suspension of a vehicle goes a long way towards determining its capacity to handle load as well as offer safety and comfort to the passengers. As conventional vehicle suspension unit, leaf springs are facing deficit in the passenger vehicle segment but its application in commercial vehicles is irreplaceable, as load carrying capacity and rigidity are the strengths of leaf springs. According to this business intelligence study, the demand in the global automotive leaf spring market will multiply at a notable CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. In terms of revenue, the vendors of the automotive leaf market will have an opportunity of US$7,631.1 mn by the end of 2025 to make profits from, substantially more than the market’s evaluated valuation of US$4,767.3 mn as of 2017.

The fruitfulness of the automotive leaf spring market can be accredited to factors such as the rapid expansion of the automotive industry, constantly growing demand for commercial vehicles from the transportation sector, swelling light commercial vehicle sales, and rise in purchasing power of consumers. In addition to that, the prosperity of various economic sectors such as agriculture and construction are expected to reflect positively over this market.

Double End Leaf Spring Key End-type Segment

On the basis of the type of end, the automotive leaf spring market has been segmented into double end leaf spring and open end leaf spring. In 2016, the double end leaf spring segment accounted for the most prominent chunk of demand. Double end is leaf spring in which both ends are closed and can be screwed to the chassis of the vehicle. These are also known as closed end leaf spring and are mostly used in the light vehicles. Open end are leaf springs that have either one of the ends open, which mounts on the chassis of vehicle. Open end leaf spring has application in heavy commercial vehicles.

The demand in the global automotive leaf spring market is directly proportional to the number of heavy and medium duty commercial vehicles produced across the world. On the back of thriving transportation industry, escalating demand from the increasing fleet size, and prospering agriculture and construction industries, the automotive leaf spring market is poised for a fruitful future. In addition to that, radical growth of the ecommerce industry is also expected to open new opportunities in this market, particularly in the Asia Pacific region.

On the other hand, growing preference for air suspension systems, rising number of car-sharing services, and stringent government regulation for owning luxury cars are obstructing the market from attaining its true potential. The analysts of the report also highlights increasing preference for strut coils over spring setups in light commercial vehicles in Europe and growing usage of composite leaf springs as couple of trends of this market.

Key Takeaways:

Demand in the global automotive leaf spring market to expand at a formidable CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025

Competitive landscape is moderately concentrated with major players expanding capacity to maintain a stronghold

Asia Pacific the most lucrative region by a long margin

