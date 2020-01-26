Orchard Tractor Market Segments and Key Trends 2019-2027

The orchard tractor is a type of tractor that is used in vineries and orchards. These tractors are built to navigate and maneuver in small areas or fields. The height, width, and length of the orchard tractor is small, as compared to any other agricultural tractor, as it has to perform its major activities in vineyards and orchards. The tires of the orchard tractor are covered or protected with a shield or additional covering to protect them from getting punctured by the thorns of citrus trees in orchards.

The orchard tractors are fast moving tractors with small front and rear tire width in order to maneuver easily across an orchard. The power or engine capacity of this tractor ranges from 8 HP to 40 HP, according to the operation and size of the field.

Orchard Tractor Market – Competitive Landscape

Deere & Company

Deere & Company was founded in 1837, and currently is based in Moline, Illinois, U.S. Deere & Company is the owner of the brand John Deere. John Deere manufactures agricultural, forestry, construction machinery, diesel engines, and drivetrains (transmissions, gearboxes, axles,) for heavy equipment. It also provides lawn care equipment across the globe. John Deere was ranked 102nd in the U.S. and 394th globally among Fortune 500 companies. The company also manufactures and supplies equipment for agriculture, gardening, and construction sectors.

Kioti Tractor Division

Kioti Tractor Division was founded in 1993. The company’s headquarter is located in Wendell, NC, U.S. Daedong Industrial Company, Ltd is the parent company of Kioti Tractor Division. Kioti specializes in the manufacture of farm and construction equipment. The company manufactures and sells tractors, movers, ATVs, implements, engines, and attachments.

