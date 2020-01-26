Perimeter Security Market Worth $250 Billion while North America Holds Largest Share by 2025 | Top Companies: Anixter International, Tyco International Ltd., Honeywell, FLIR Systems, Nice Systems, Axis Communications

Orian Research recently published a latest research report titled ‘Global Perimeter Security Market 2019’ which provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the industry.

The global perimeter security solutions market is expected to reach approx. $ 250 billion by 2025. Global perimeter security market is driven by various factors rising focus of government for perimeter security regulations, advancement in surveillance technology, development in smart cities and so on.

Access sample of the report https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1299229

In 2014, approximately 71% of the organizations in US were affected by a successful cyber-attack and it has been estimated to increase at the rate of 61% annually in the upcoming years. This rapid growth in perimeter intrusion has compelled the demand for perimeter security solutions across world.

The global perimeter security market is highly fragmented with presence of large number of companies. However, approximately 25% market share is dominated by some major brands such as Anixter International, Tyco International Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., FLIR Systems Inc., Nice Systems Inc., Axis Communications and so on. Other Key companies include Senstar, CIAS, Fiber Sensys, Lockheed Martin Corporation and so on. The report covers in all top 25 company profiles based on the revenue and market activity of these companies.

Regionally, global perimeter security market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe & RoW. The report further provides detailed analysis of countries under each of these regions. Globally, in 2015, North America has held the largest market share of 31.95% in global perimeter security market. The major reason for high market share is fast adoption of perimeter security solutions in the region. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at highest CAGR of 10.7% during 2017-2023. The growth in Asia Pacific region is driven by favourable government initiatives across developing countries, rising demand for perimeter security due to increasing number of special events, development of smart infrastructure and so on.

Get Direct Copy of This Report https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/1299229

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the global perimeter security market are given below:

Services:

 Open Systems

 Integration & design

 Risk Management Services

 Support & Maintenance

 Managed Services

 Others

Solutions:

 Access Control

 Intrusion detections sensors

 Video surveillance

 Mass/Emergency Notification System

 ion & Design

 Risk Management

Applications:

 Aerospace & Defence

 Transportation & Logistics

 Commercial Building

 Critical Infrastructures

 Government

 Others

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/1299229

There are Chapters to thoroughly display the Perimeter Security Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

Chapter 1. Research Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.1.1. Data Mining

1.1.2. Analysis

1.1.3. Market Estimation

1.1.4. Validation

1.1.5. Publishing

1.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Perimeter Security Market Definition & Scope

2.1. Objective of The Study

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of The Study

2.4. Years Considered for The Study

2.5. Currency Conversion Rates

2.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Key Trends

3.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

Chapter 4. Global Perimeter Security Industry Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Perimeter Security Market by Services

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Perimeter Security Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.2.1. Integration & design

5.2.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

5.2.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

5.2.2. Risk Management Services

5.2.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

5.2.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

5.2.3. Support & Maintenance

5.2.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

5.2.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

5.2.4. Managed Services

5.2.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

5.2.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

5.2.5. Others

5.2.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

5.2.5.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

Chapter 6. Global Perimeter Security Market by Solution

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Perimeter Security Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.2.1. Access Control

6.2.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.2.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.2.2. Intrusion detections sensors

6.2.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.2.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.2.3. Video surveillance

6.2.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.2.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.2.4. Mass/Emergency Notification System

6.2.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.2.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.2.5. Integration & Design

6.2.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.2.5.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.2.6. Risk Management

6.2.6.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.2.6.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

Chapter 7. Global Perimeter Security Market by End-Use

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Perimeter Security Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.2.1. Aerospace & Defence

7.2.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

7.2.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

7.2.2. Transportation & Logistics

7.2.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

7.2.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

7.2.3. Commercial Building

7.2.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

7.2.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

7.2.4. Critical Infrastructures

7.2.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

7.2.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

7.2.5. Government

7.2.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

7.2.5.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

7.2.6. Others

7.2.6.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

7.2.6.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

Chapter 8. Global Perimeter Security Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

Customization Service of the Report:

Orian Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

Contact Us

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets