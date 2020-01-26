Piezoceramic Sensors Market Sales Size Share Forecast 2027

Piezoceramic Sensors: Introduction

A piezoceramic sensor is sensor in which the active sensing material is both piezoelectric and ceramic.

is sensor in which the active sensing material is both piezoelectric and ceramic. The ceramic is a non-metallic and inorganic material, which can adopt different geometries without losing its functional properties. This is the key advantage of using ceramic in sensors.

Piezoceramic sensors are useful for sensing of a variety of physical parameters including strain, force, induced shock, temperature, acceleration, and pressure. Moreover, these sensors are used in various applications including burglar alarms, parking aids, flow rate measurement, immersed transducer measurement, and pickups for the music industry.They are also employed as acceleration sensors and ultrasonic distance sensors.

Piezoceramic sensors are also used for room protection, wherein the piezoceramic transducer sends out ultrasonic signals and, later, receives the reflected signals. These sensors are used in various sectors such as industrial & manufacturing, automotive, medical, information & communication, and consumer goods

Increasing Demand from Consumer Electronics and Automotive Sectors

The global piezoceramic sensors market is primarily driven by increased demand for piezoceramic sensors in sectors such as automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial manufacturing. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period also.

Recent Advancements in Piezoceramic Sensors and their Application

The recent research and development of piezoceramic sensors is expected to widen the usage base of piezoceramic sensors, specifically in the fields of structural health monitoring and piezo-based smart structures. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the global piezoceramic sensors market during the forecast period.

Automotive Segment to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

In terms of application, the global Piezoceramic Sensors market can be segmented into automotive, microelectronics, industrial, telecommunication, and others

Piezoceramic sensors are preferred for applications which require low power and wider frequency range operations. There has been a growing demand for advanced sensors which consume low power from the automotive sector.

This demand is expected to increase in the coming years and hence it presents a significant growth opportunity for the market growth of Piezoceramic Sensors.

Asia Pacific to Lead Global Market

In terms of region, the global Piezoceramic Sensors market can be split into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Piezoceramic Sensors market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the growing demand for piezoceramic sensors from the medical as well as automotive industry. Piezoceramic sensors are increasingly getting popular for applications which require large charge coefficients. Thus, manufacturers of Piezoceramic sensors in the region are expecting an increase in demand for their products.

Piezoceramic Sensors market in North America and Europe is likely to witness a modest growth in the coming. This market in South America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to show sluggish growth during the forecast period.

Key Players in Global Market

The global Piezoceramic Sensors market is highly fragmented in 2018. Prominent players operating in the global market are focusing on technological developments and expansions to meet the growing demand for Piezoceramic Sensors. Moreover, manufacturers are entering partnerships for the development of innovative products and gain higher profit margins.

Key players operating in the global Piezoceramic Sensors market include:

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

CeramTec

APC International, Ltd.

SensComp, Inc.

PI Ceramic GmbH

