Power Tiller Market Projected to Grow Steadily During 2019 – 2027

A power tiller is a two-wheeled agricultural equipment with tillers attached to it and the operator walks or guides the equipment. Power tillers are generally having a single axle; however, a seat maybe provided in certain designs. In addition to tilling, power tillers can be utilized for sowing, threshing, harvesting, planting, and spraying fertilizers.

Global Power Tiller Market – Competitive Landscape

KUBOTA Corporation

KUBOTA Corporation, founded in 1890 and currently based in Osaka, Japan, is a leading manufacturer of agricultural tractors and equipment and is a key player in the power tiller market. The company operates through the following business segments: Agriculture, lifestyle, construction machinery, engines, water, and materials. KUBOTA Corporation has a global presence with network located in around 120 locations.

V.S.T. Tillers Tractors Ltd.

V.S.T Tillers Tractors Ltd., was founded in 1976 and is currently based in Bengaluru, India. It is a key player in the global power tiller market with exports to Africa, Europe, and other countries across Asia. Apart from power tillers, the company also manufacturers tractors, rice transplanters, power reaper, attachments, and engines.

Rise in subsistence farming and agricultural activities on slopes & rugged terrain boosting power tiller market

Power tillers are cost-effective, as compared to tractors, and hence, are employed extensively by small farmers. Tractors can be difficult to operate in hilly areas and on slopes; hence, power tillers are highly useful and can be easily maneuvered across small farms. Power tillers are lighter than tractors and hence, provide minimal soil compaction. Consequently, the required depth for tillage can be controlled.

