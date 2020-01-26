Router and Switch Market Growth of 3.29% & Huge Application Scope by 2025 | Top Companies: Avici Systems, Juniper Networks, Cisco, Huawei Technologies, ZTE, Alcatel-Lucent, ADTRAN, Ericsson

Global Router and Switch Market industry valued approximately USD 31.83 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.29% over the forecast period. The major factors maneuvering the growth are the abundance of Wi-Fi technology, the increasing need for enterprise WLAN equipment, high consumption of high-speed Gigabit Ethernet, merging of residential and business networks.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Avici Systems, Juniper Networks, Cisco, Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corp., Alcatel-Lucent, ADTRAN Inc., and Ericsson. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and focuses on continuous technology innovations are also strategies adopted by the major players. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by investing in research and development.

Moreover, escalating wants for devices with the internet, development of cloud networking along with increasing espousal of virtualized technology is anticipated to steer growth. Also, escalating espousal of Power over Ethernet (PoE).

Target Audience of the Router and Switch Market Study

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Product:

 Multiservice Edge

 Internet Exchange

 ATM Switch

 Ethernet Service Edge

 Service Provider

Services:

 Ethernet Access

 BRAS

 Internet Data Center/Hosting

 Ethernet Aggregation

What our global Router and Switch market report offers:

• Learn about the global market driving factors, affecting the market growth

• Profiling of leading key players operating at the global level

• Detailed analysis of global market dynamics

• Extensive research on major key geographies like North America, Latin America, Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe

Collectively, the global research report on Router and Switch market enhances the decision-making process by understanding the standard operating procedures, methodologies, and strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to different products or services offered by the companies.

There are Chapters to thoroughly display the Router and Switch Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

