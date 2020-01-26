Servers Hosting Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026

Server hosting refers to the offsite management and maintenance of hardware resources that are selected for a company’s use. The adoption of cloud and related services has increased due to the competitive advantages offered by cloud computing in business communication, operations, and other crucial organizational functions. Enterprises with a higher employee count require a large and complex communication set up to work efficiently. Moreover, with server hosting services, the efforts required to set up new equipment for business communication has drastically reduced. With increasing enterprise sizes, the need for robust communication tools has also increased. These factors have led to an increase in demand for server hosting services.

Over the years, there have been a lot of advancements in technology. While working to improve their organizations, CIOs of companies have to ensure that the IT infrastructure of their company is robust and advanced enough to respond to competitive pressures. Therefore, companies prefer hosting services to meet their needs. Generally, companies prefer bundled services as they are cost effective and provide managed computing, network, and storage capacity. Currently, businesses are outsourcing cloud hosting services for end-to-end solutions, which have become an essential part of business operations.

Increased technological innovation and IT penetration in developing countries are contributing significantly to the growth of the global servers hosting services market. Companies are engaged in enhancing their hosting services due to their multiple benefits. For instance, NEC Corporation introduced software-defined networking (SDN), which is used in improving the SDN service to provide flexible, large-scale cloud services. Furthermore, the rise in the adoption of cloud computing is leveraging the growth of the servers hosting services market. Server hosting service providers have taken cloud computing as an extension for their business.

This is because it offers lucrative opportunities for other service providers and enhances traditional services of fixed or mobile telephony, Internet access, cable TV, or others. Service providers are benefitting significantly as hundreds of services are emerging in the cloud computing space. This trend is expected to continue for many years to come. The emergence of cloud computing services provides opportunities for companies to take leadership roles now in the early stages, which is likely to make it easier for them to maintain their lead.

However, an increase in complexities in network architecture limits the ability of servers hosting service providers to offer customized end-to-end solutions at comparative lower prices. This is expected to hamper the servers hosting services market in the coming years. Nevertheless, the servers hosting services market is anticipated to offer opportunities to small & medium enterprises in developing countries across the region.

The servers hosting services market can be segmented based on deployment, services, enterprise size, end-use industry, and region. Based on deployment, the servers hosting services market can be segmented into on premise and cloud-based. In terms of services, the servers hosting services market can be categorized into managed and professional services. The managed services segment can be further classified into project management, hardware-as-a-service, software-as-a-service, backup and recovery service, full disaster & recovery, security management, and bandwidth optimization.

Based on enterprise size, the servers hosting services market can be classified into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. In terms of industry vertical, the servers hosting services market can be divided into health care; automotive; manufacturing; banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); telecom and information technology; defense; and education. Based on region, the servers hosting services market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , and South America. North America is projected to hold a significant share of the servers hosting services market due to the invention of various technologies and adoption of cloud computing on a larger scale. Demand for servers hosting services is high in Europe.

Major vendors of servers hosting services are NEC Corporation, Accenture PLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, HP Inc., IBM Corporation, Google, Rackspace, Claranet, Verizon Communication Limited, DuPont Fabros, SunGuard Availability Services, and Data Pipe among others.

