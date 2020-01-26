Silicon Phototransistors Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth in Coming Years

Global Silicon Phototransistors Market – Introduction

A silicon phototransistor is an electronic switching and current amplification component that relies on exposure to light for its operation. When light falls on the junction, reverse current proportional to the luminance flows. Silicon phototransistors are used extensively to detect light pulses and convert them into digital electric signals. These are operated by light rather than electric current.

Due to their benefits, such as low cost, silicon phototransistors are used in several applications. All silicon photosensors (phototransistors) respond to the entire range of visible radiation as well as to infrared rays. In fact, all diodes, transistors, Darlington transistors, triacs, etc. have the same basic radiation frequency response.

Silicon phototransistors are widely used in different electronic devices for detecting light, for example, infrared receivers, smoke detectors, lasers, and CD players

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Silicon Phototransistors Market

Increasing adoption of sensors has been driving the global phototransistor industry, as phototransistors are used as position sensors

Furthermore, rising use of silicon phototransistors in the lighting industry is driving the global market for silicon phototransistors, as these phototransistors are largely used in ambient light sensing and street light sensing

Another key challenge for the global silicon phototransistors market is that phototransistors are sluggish compared to photodiodes. Photodiodes convert light into photocurrent much quicker than phototransistors, which limits the demand for the latter for use in high-speed applications.

The Darlington silicon phototransistor segment held the maximum market share, in terms of value, in 2018

Silicon phototransistors are also rapidly used for system control in automotive applications, including hybrid and electric vehicles

Phototransistors offer several advantages, such as lower noise levels, over their alternatives such as avalanche photodiodes. However, silicon phototransistors do not have a particularly good high-frequency response, which is restraining the market to a certain extent.

Also, the material used in a phototransistor may limit its voltage-handling capability, for instance, silicon cannot handle voltage of over 1,000 volts and the efficiency of phototransistors decreases when an electromagnetic field interferes the operational area. This results in poor conversion efficiency of phototransistors.

Darlington Silicon Phototransistor Segment Witnesses Significant Growth Potential

Based on type, the global silicon phototransistors market can be divided into normal silicon phototransistor and Darlington silicon phototransistor

Darlington silicon phototransistors are likely to witness significant demand during the forecast period, as these are simple, compact, and less expensive. They are sensitive to a large number of light sources including incandescent bulbs, fluorescent bulbs, neon bulbs, lasers, flames, and sunlight.

Asia Pacific to Lead Global Market for Silicon Phototransistors

In terms of region, the global silicon phototransistors market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is likely to witness the maximum demand for silicon phototransistors from 2019 to 2027, due to technological advancements in the lighting industry in the region.

The silicon phototransistors market in North America is expected to expand at a significant rate throughout the forecast period, owing to strong presence of consumer electronics industry in the region

Leading manufacturers of silicon phototransistors have extensive distribution networks and deep product penetration.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

The global silicon phototransistors market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Clariant

Heubach GmbH

AkzoNobel N.V.

Teknos Group

Axalta Coating Systems

Everlight

OSRAM

ROHM Semiconductor

Hamamatsu

Sensitron

