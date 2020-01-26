Smart Cities Market Rapid Growth of 24.4% & Huge Application Potential by 2025 | Top Companies: HP, Ericsson, General Electronics, Delphi, IBM Co., CISCO Systems Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Accenture Plc

Global Smart Cities industry valued approximately USD 343 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24.4% over the forecast period 2019-2025. The increasing demands for integrated security, safety systems improving public safety and the rising demand for system integrators are the key drivers for this market. In this industry, recent technological advancements in smart cities can also be included as a key driver.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Hewlett Packard Co., Ericsson, General Electronics, Delphi, IBM Co., CISCO Systems Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Accenture Plc. These companies are notably investing in smart grid technologies. A major part of this is going into upgrading the outdated energy infrastructure with new and advanced infrastructure. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers.

Global Smart Cities Market research report is the investigation arranged by investigators, which contain a point by point examination of drivers, limitations, and openings alongside their effect on the Smart Cities Market development (2019 – 2025).

The Global Smart Cities Market covers segment data, including: Type segment, Application segment, Industry segment, Channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients’ information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Application Area:

 Transportation

 Utilities

 Buildings

 Citizen Services

There are Chapters to thoroughly display the Smart Cities Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

