Virtual Reality Market Rapid Growth of 47%, Development Trends & Huge Application Potential by 2025 | Top Companies: CyberGlove Systems LLC, Alphabet, Barco, HTC, Oculus VR LLC, Leap Motion, Samsung, Microsoft

Global Virtual Reality Market industry valued approximately USD 960 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 47% over the forecast period. The capability of VR technology to be integrated into widespread areas like aerospace, defense, medical field, commercial, consumer electronics, and industrial field. Also with the introduction of VR sets targeted for the gaming industry, this industry has gained prominence.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are CyberGlove Systems LLC, Alphabet, Inc., Barco, HTC Corporation, Oculus VR LLC, Leap Motion, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Microsoft Co. an intense competition can be seen for realizing the market domination by improvement of VR immersion abilities and investment in innovative low-cost products. Acquisitions and effective mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers.

This is an expert and top to bottom examination on the present condition of the Virtual Reality Market. The report gives a fundamental review of the business including definitions, arrangements, applications and industry chain structure. The Virtual Reality Market investigation is accommodated the worldwide markets including advancement patterns, focused scene examination, and key districts improvement status. Improvement strategies and plans are additionally examined and producing procedures and cost structures broke down. Virtual Reality Market import / send out utilization, free market activity figures and cost and creation esteem net edges are additionally given.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Component:

 Hardware

 Software

Technology:

 Non-immersive

 Semi & Fully Immersive

Device Type:

 Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

 Gesture Tracking Devices (GTD)

Application:

 Aerospace & Defense

 Commercial

 Consumer Electronics

 Industrial

 Medical

 Others

There are Chapters to thoroughly display the Virtual Reality Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

Chapter 1. Research Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.1.1. Data Mining

1.1.2. Analysis

1.1.3. Market Estimation

1.1.4. Validation

1.1.5. Publishing

1.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Virtual Reality Market Definition & Scope

2.1. Objective of The Study

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of The Study

2.4. Years Considered for The Study

2.5. Currency Conversion Rates

2.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Key Trends

3.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

Chapter 4. Global Virtual Reality Industry Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Virtual Reality Market by Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Virtual Reality Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.2.1. Hardware

5.2.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

5.2.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

5.2.2. Software

5.2.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

5.2.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

Chapter 6. Global Virtual Reality Market by Technology

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Virtual Reality Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.2.1. Non-Immersive

6.2.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.2.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.2.2. Semi & Fully Immersive

6.2.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

6.2.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

Chapter 7. Global Virtual Reality Market by Device Type

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Virtual Reality Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.2.1. Head Mounted Display (HMD)

7.2.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

7.2.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

7.2.2. Gesture Control Device (GCD)

7.2.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

7.2.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

Chapter 8. Global Virtual Reality Market by Application

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Virtual Reality Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.2.1. Aerospace & Defense

8.2.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

8.2.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

8.2.2. Commercial

8.2.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

8.2.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

8.2.3. Consumer Electronics

8.2.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

8.2.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

8.2.4. Industrial

8.2.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

8.2.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

8.2.5. Medical

8.2.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

8.2.5.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

8.2.6. Others

8.2.6.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

8.2.6.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

Chapter 9. Global Virtual Reality Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

