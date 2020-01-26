Waste Recycling Services Market Worth $403500 Million by 2025

Global Waste Recycling Services market report brings out historical, current, and forecast estimations of the Waste Recycling Services market till 2025.
This report studies the Waste Recycling Services market. Recycling is the process of converting waste materials into new materials and objects.
It is an alternative to \”conventional\” waste disposal that can save material and help lower greenhouse gas emissions (compared to plastic production, for example).
Recycling can prevent the waste of potentially useful materials and reduce the consumption of fresh raw materials, thereby reducing: energy usage, air pollution (from incineration), and water pollution (from landfilling). Recycling is a key component of modern waste reduction and is the third component of the \”Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle\” waste hierarchy.
Thus, recycling aims at environmental sustainability by substituting raw material inputs into and redirecting waste outputs out of the economic system.
Recyclable materials include many kinds of glass, paper, and cardboard, metal, plastic, tires, textiles, and electronics. The composting or other reuse of biodegradable waste—such as food or garden waste—is also considered recycling.
Materials to be recycled are either brought to a collection center or picked up from the curbside, then sorted, cleaned, and reprocessed into new materials destined for manufacturing.
Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:
- Veolia Environment
- Suez Environment
- Waste Management
- Republic Services
- Stericycle
- Clean Harbors
- Waste Connections
- ADS Waste Holdings
- Casella Waste Systems
- Covanta Holding
- Remondis
- Parc
- Kayama
- Shirai
- China Recyling Development
- New COOP Tianbao etc
Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S.
have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Players such Waste Management and Republic Services have relative higher level of product’s quality.
As to France, Veolia Environment has become as a global leader.
Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either.
Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into aim market.
The key sales markets locate at developed countries. The United States takes the market share of 33.16%, followed by Europe with 24.01%.
China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 4.93% from 2012 to 2017.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Compost & Food Waste
- Glass & Fiberglass
- Waste Paper
- Waste Disposal & Collection
- Used Commercial Goods
- Iron and Steal
- Battery Recyling
- Liquids Oils & Chemicals
- Multi-Material Collection
- Others
Market segment by Application, split into
- Municipal
- Agricultural
- Construction
- Industrial
- Others
Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
4 Waste Recycling Services Production by Regions
5 Waste Recycling Services Consumption by Regions
6 Market Size by Type
7 Market Size by Application
8 Manufacturers Profiles
9 Production Forecasts
10 Consumption Forecast
11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
13 Key Findings
14 Appendix
