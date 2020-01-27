Air Furniture Market Value Chain and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Air furniture is high quality and luxury furniture specially designed to give maximum comfort to the consumer. In the 1940’s, the U.S military had begun experimenting with inflatable structures. These structures protected the radar antennae that monitored the skies. Air furniture was developed between the late sixties and early 1970’s by a Vietnamese engineer, Quasar Khanh. Quasar Khanh launched these products under the brand name Aerospace. Since then, there have been many innovations in the air furniture market. This furniture can be used indoors as well as outdoors. Increasing disposable income and innovation in the furniture industry are driving the global air furniture market.

Consumers are moving away from traditional furniture made of wood and wood products. Traditional furniture is much heavier than air furniture. Conservation of wood is another factor responsible for adoption of air furniture in homes as well as for commercial purposes. The maintenance cost of air furniture is comparatively much less than traditional furniture, since they do not require any waxing, polishing, or spraying of pesticide and anti-termite product. Air furniture is convenient to carry and easy to handle. Consumers can let all the air out and fold it and directly place it in a bag or suitcase. It is highly portable and can be carried wherever the consumer wants to. Some air furniture is multifunctional and their shapes can be easily changeable. For instance, inflated sofas can become beds or lounge chairs.

Air Furniture Market – Drivers and Restraints

Air furniture is coated with thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) to gain more resistance and protection from physical damage. Air furniture is available in three types of materials: plastic, paper, and fabric. Plastic is the more favored raw material in the air furniture market due to long durability and scratch less ability. There are three methods through which the fabrication is done on air furniture: manual, heat press, and robotic process. Manufacturers make air furniture with single layer inflation as well multiple layer inflation to give more strength to the product and comfort to the consumer.

