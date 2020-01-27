Algal Flour Market End Users, Region, Growth Rate and Sales 2019 – 2027

One of the most abundant and simplest types of flora is algae, which ranges from unicellular microalgae to the largest seaweeds. Algal flour is derived from algae fats, proteins, carbohydrates, and others. Spirulina, a type of blue-green algae and Chlorella, a type of green algae is majorly used in end-use industries for health-friendly products. As algal flour Market is a derivative product of algae, it has high amount of protein, fiber, carbohydrates, carotenoids, vitamins, and other essential minerals. Algal flour prevents cell damage, enhances immunity as well as digestive system, and increases body’s energy levels by reducing fatigues. Algal flour products help in the removal of toxic substances from the body and maintain proper functioning of kidney and liver. Algal flour products prevent certain diseases such as cancer, arthritis, atherosclerosis, as these contain fatty acids and omega-3. All these health beneficial properties of algal flour are increasing the market demand in food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and other end-use industries.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure

Increasing Health Awareness among Consumers to Drive the Demand for Algal Flour

Nowadays, increasing awareness about health and fitness among consumers is boosting the market for algal flour. As algal flour is enriched with vital vitamins and minerals, the demand for algal flour products is increasing. Algal flour products are used in the bakery industry for the production of biscuits and other products. Spirulina derived algal flour products are preferred by the astronauts, because they are enriched with Beta-carotene, which maintains healthy eyesight. Out of 22 amino acids, spirulina obtained algal flour contains about 18. Due to these nutrients NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) has declared spirulina as the best source of food for astronauts.

Apart from that, the demand for algal flour is also increasing in nutraceutical industries for the production of dietary supplements as it is rich in fiber content. Due to hectic lifestyle, unbalanced food habits, and inadequate sleep, the demand for functional and balanced food is increasing these days. Algal flour products are the best option for obese population because it has fat absorption capacity. According to the WHO report, in 2016, 13% of the global population was having weight-related health issues. Algal flour products are also used in cosmetics because these have antioxidant properties, which nourish the skin and prevent skin-related problems. Another reason for increasing demand for algal flour is the increasing number of vegan population. A growing number of vegan population is boosting the market for algal flour related products. These days, customers are demanding food products, which have a high value of nutritional components to retain a healthy lifestyle. Increasing disposable income, as well as increasing urbanization, are projected to ensure growth of the market for algal flour products.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on “Algal Flour Market”

Some of the key players participating in the global algal flour market include TerraVia Holdings, Inc., Nutress BV, Nutrex Hawaii Inc., Cyanotech Corporation, Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd., Earthrise Nutritionals LLC, and Rainbow Light Nutritional Systems, Inc. Apart from the above mentioned companies, many other manufacturers are showing a keen interest in algal flour , owing to its wide application in the cosmetic industry and medical industry, resulting in high demand for algal flour over the forecast period.