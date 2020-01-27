Antimicrobial Catheters Market Size, Analysis and Forecast up to 2027

Antimicrobial Catheters Market: Introduction

Urethral catheterization is a medical procedure that allows uninterrupted drainage of the urinary bladder. It is used for diagnostic purpose, such as determining the etiology of various genital and urinary conditions or to relieve urinary retention, administer medication, or provide irrigation.

Antimicrobial coated catheters prevent the formation of biofilms and crust, thus reducing the chances of hospital-acquired, catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTIs) or nosocomial urinary tract infections. Advancement in catheter devices is driving the global antimicrobial catheters market, which aims to reduce the 2 million infections contracted by hospital patients each year. Globally, manufacturers are developing innovative catheter products, as new applications open up.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Antimicrobial Catheters Market

Large population is suffering from cardiovascular, neurological, and other disorders that lead to hospitalization. In case of chronic disorders, hospitalization is associated with catheterization. Rapidly increasing number of patients suffering from chronic disorders is driving the global antimicrobial catheters market.

Report published by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services revealed that 13 million individuals suffer from urinary incontinence each year. Urinary incontinence is more prevalent in women than men; it is 10% to 30% in women as compared to 1.5% to 5% in men. An estimated 17% women and 16% men above the age of 18 years suffer from overactive bladder (OAB) and around 12.2 million individuals suffer from urge incontinence.

Life expectancy of people has increased in the last decade. Hence, there is a large population above reproducible age. The immune system of a person weakens with age. Therefore, rise in geriatric population has led to high probability of contracting diseases.

According to the National Institute of Aging, in 2010, 8% of the world’s population was aged 65 years or above, which was about 524 million people. The number of people in this age group in underdeveloped countries is projected to increase more than 250% between 2010 and 2050, as compared to 71% increase in developed countries. Aging increases incidence of chronic diseases leading to hospitalization. This is projected to boost the antimicrobial catheters market during the forecast period, as increase in number of hospitalizations is likely to drive the demand for catheters.

Stringent regulations and reimbursement policies regarding catheters is anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period

Silver Oxide Incorporated Catheters Segment to Lead Global Antimicrobial Catheters Market

In terms of product type, the global antimicrobial catheters market can be divided into silver oxide incorporated catheters, nitrofurazone-releasing catheters, and others

Based on material, the global antimicrobial catheters market can be categorized into plastic, silicon, rubber, and others

Plastics used for catheter manufacturing include polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), and polyurethane (PUR). Polyurethane is most commonly used in catheter manufacturing, as it exhibits high biocompatibility and hemocompatibility, making the catheters usable for a longer time.

Silicone is one of the most thoroughly tested and widely used groups of biomaterials for catheter manufacturing. Silicone is thermo sensitive in nature and exhibits high biocompatibility, hemocompatibility, and biodurability.

North America to Lead Global Antimicrobial Catheters Market

The global antimicrobial catheters market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is a significant market for antimicrobial catheters due to substantial focus on health care development and presence of several key market players.

Growing awareness and affordability of patients in developing economies, such as China, India, and Brazil, are expected to provide huge growth opportunities for antimicrobial catheters market

Key Players Operating in Global Antimicrobial Catheters Market

Key players operating in the global antimicrobial catheters market are:

Coloplast A/S

Teleflex, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

B. Braun Melsungen AG

ConvaTec Group plc

