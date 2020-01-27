Auranofin Market Status And Forecast 2027, By Players, Types And Applications

Auranofin is a gold-containing salt with chemical formula and name C 20 H 34 AuO 9 PS and Gold, 2,3,4,6 –tetraacetate respectively. It is used for treating arthritis and is classified as an antirheumatic agent by World Health Organization and is also called disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (DMARD). Antirheumatic drugs are the ones that are used in the treatment of rheumatism. Auranofin is known by different names in different countries. Auranofin improves arthritis symptoms like painful, tender and swollen joints and morning stiffness. Also, it is said to decrease the pain by reducing inflammation and it slows down or stops the immune system from attacking the joints and Auranofin acts by inhibiting DNA synthesis. Auranofin should be considered only when other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and appropriate steroids are ineffective in controlling the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis.

The use of Auranofin is increasing as the number of people having arthritis is increasing. This can drive auranofin market as it is effective and is reported to exhibit less serious side effects as compared to other drugs that are used for treating arthritis.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with our report brochure here

Increasing Demand for Auranofin Owing to Rising Arthritis Demographics

According to CDC reports, arthritis is still a serious health crisis in the U.S. and it is a global epidemic as well. Recent estimates showed that nearly 91 million Americans might have arthritis (37%), including one- third of those aged bwtween18 to 64 plus 300,000 children approximately. The underlying reasons for the increasing population with arthritis are obesity, lack of physical activity, Vitamin D deficiency and others. Also, Arthritis is rising in Europe, Latin America and in Middle East Africa and reasons being sedentary lifestyle and in some cases, heredity. The growing population with arthritis is anticipated to fuel the Auranofin market as it is less severe than the other drugs that serve the same purpose.

Want to know the obstructions to your company’s growth in future? Request a Custom report here

The Auranofin market is rising because of the growing arthritis population and it is expected to grow in the coming years. The key players of Auranofin include Ferro Pfanstiehl Laboratories, Inc.,

Prometheus laboratories inc, JOHNSON MATTHEY INC, Lek Pharmaceuticals d.d, Medichem SA and Company Overview of Lonza Group Ltd and others. Apart from them, more industrialists and manufacturers are showing a keen interest in the Auranofin as the demand for the auranofin, due to the rising population with arthritis is growing and is expected to escalate until and unless people don’t practice healthy lifestyle and engage themselves in physical activities.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets