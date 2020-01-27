Automotive Vacuum Pump Market Competitive Insight, Key Drivers and Forecast 2019-2027

Vacuum Pump: Introduction

Vacuum created in engine block is used by brake booster through tubes to create braking power. Due to excessive heat in the engine, the amount of vacuum delivered decreases, which leads in brake failure. Vacuum pump is used to avoid such situations by creating maximum vacuum pressure provided to brake booster.

Most commonly used vacuum pumps are driven by camshaft of the engine known as mechanical vacuum pump. Recently, several automakers are focusing on the adoption of electric vacuum pump, as it runs through the motor and helps in engine downsizing.

Key Drivers of Global Vacuum Pump Market

Increase in investments in research and development of vacuum pumps by several key players and governments across the globe is likely to augment the automotive vacuum pump market growth. For instance, Continental AG has invested in its production unit in Asia Pacific to develop new electric vacuum pumps.

Exponential growth in the adoption of electric vacuum pumps can be attributed to continuous increase in production of electric vehicles since the past decade

Vehicle manufacturers based in developing economies are focusing on the development of lightweight, fuel-efficient, and compact vehicles, owing to severe emission norms related to vehicles. These factors will drive the market for electric vacuum pumps and their usage in the automotive application.

Electric Vacuum Pump Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Emissions from vehicles and several industries are responsible for raising global temperature. Increase in global temperature adds approximately 1-2 degrees Celsius year-on-year. Emission from automobiles are responsible for high release of global warming gases, including CO 2 , NOx, and methane, which leads to global temperature increase. To curb vehicle emission, several government bodies and vehicle manufacturers have introduced electric vehicles in the market.

Automotive electric vacuum pump is not run through engine and is helpful in downsizing the engine. This is likely to reduce fuel consumption and lead to decrease in vehicle emission. This, in turn, will help increase the mileage of vehicles and reduce carbon emission. These factors are expected to boost the market for automotive electric vacuum pumps.

Asia Pacific Accounted for Major Share of Global Automotive Vacuum Pump Market

Asia Pacific alone produces more than 50% of the total vehicles produced globally. China alone accounted for 30% of the vehicle market with production of vehicles exceeding 27 million units each year. As demand and production of vehicles in Asia Pacific is increasing at a rapid pace, there is a significant demand for the vacuum pumps as well in the region, as the automotive vacuum pump market is directly proportional to vehicle demand.

Developing economies in Asia Pacific, including India, Indonesia, and several other South East Asian countries have seen a rise in demand for vehicles, owing to increase in per capita income, low tax rate on vehicle purchase, and establishment of newer production facilities in the region. This is anticipated to boost the automotive vacuum pump market in Asia Pacific.

Vehicle manufacturers in Asia Pacific are adopting advanced technologies. Introduction of electric vehicles in China and Japan is projected to augment the demand for automotive electric vacuum pumps in the region.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global automotive electric vacuum pump market is highly fragmented with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 35%-40% of the market share. Some of the key players operating in the global automotive electric vacuum pump market are:

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Continental AG

Dalian Haina New Energy Auto Parts Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

ixetic Bad Homburg GmbH

Lvxiang Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd

MS Motorservice International GmbH.

Ningbo Tuopu Group Co., Ltd.SDTec Co.,Ltd.

