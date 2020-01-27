Bee Pollen Market Outlook 2027, Global Opportunity & Growth Analysis

Increasing prevalence of the different lifestyle diseases and health issues due to changing lifestyles has made staying healthy and fit as one of the most important aspects for consumers all around the world. People are becoming more and more careful and critical about their day-to-day lifestyle, habits, and eating behavior, which is making them conscious of the kind of food they are eating every day. Growth of wellness and health sector, especially in the emerging markets, is spurring the spread of knowledge and awareness about nutritious food and ways to boost health by eating the food with better nutritional values.

The demand for bee pollen Market is increasing among the population owing to maintain health standards and also it acts as a supplement to provide low volume and high-intensity nutrition. In the global food and beverage market, the demand for bee pollen is increasing in the nutritional supplements and dietary supplement products. Reducing arthritis and cholesterol level are attributed application of bee pollen. In the bee pollen market, North America and Europe hold the major share in production and consumption of bee pollen owing to the presence of key players of nutraceutical and dietary supplements in the region. Besides, the unique promotional strategies by the players in the region also aid in increasing awareness about the health benefits among consumers. With the increasing demand for bee pollen in the region, it can be anticipated that the demand for bee pollen will increase over the forecast period.

In the global bee pollen market, the demand for bee pollen is increasing in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and food and beverage industry. In the global nutraceuticals market, bee pollen demand is growing at a high growth rate. Nutraceutical is one of the rapidly growing sectors of the food industry in terms of innovation, development, and marketing which creates enough space for the growth of bee pollen market.

Bee pollen demand is increasing owing to rising consumer preference towards natural dietary supplements that provide nutrition as well as protection against chronic diseases such as arthritis. Bee pollen is consumed exclusively or as a part of food additives or functional foods. On the other hand, bee pollen is also widely used in the feed industry as an alternative to feed antibiotics. It has been revealed in research that bee pollen in poultry feed can enhance the meat quality, improve immunity and blood parameters of the blood. With the increasing demand for bee pollen in global supplements market, there is a subtle increase in the number of investors taking interest in bee pollen. However, in bee pollen are unsafe to consumers who seem susceptible to allergy from honey or pollens which is one of the major restraining factors in bee pollen market.

Global Bee Pollen: Key Players

Key players operating their business in global bee pollen market are Honey Pacifica, Beenefits, YS Bee Farms, Sattvic Foods, Beekeeper’s Naturals, Livemoor, Comvita, Bee King’s, Tassot Apiaries, Shiloh Farms, Kline Honey Bee Farm, Crockett Honey, SEVENHILLS, Hilltop Honey, Annsley Naturals Southwest, StakichY.S., Organic Bee Farms and others.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

Bee pollen is gaining popularity among investors owing to their wide application in various industries. Countries with huge livestock are providing major opportunity owing to the fact the pet owners seek for products which contain natural ingredients. With proper scientific evidence bee pollen, allergic people can also consume at a safe value. Apart from all the above-mentioned factors increasing awareness among manufacturers and consumers about the benefits for bee pollen is anticipated to propel the global bee pollen market in the coming future.

