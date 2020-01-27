Building Information Modeling (Bim) Market Biggest Innovations and Future Technologies Autodesk, Inc, Nemetschek AG, Bentley Systems, Inc, Trimble Navigation Ltd

BIM (Building Information Modeling) is an intelligent 3D model-based process that gives architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals the insight and tools to more efficiently plan, design, construct, and manage buildings and infrastructure

Building Information Modeling (Bim) Market has recently added by Qurate Research to its vast repository. This intelligence report includes investigations based on Current scenarios, Historical records, and future predictions. An accurate data of various aspects such as Type, Size, Application, and end-user have been scrutinized in this research report. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. SWOT analysis has been used to understand the Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and threats in front of the businesses. Thus, helping the companies to understand the threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Building Information Modeling (Bim) Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

Leading Players In The Building Information Modeling (Bim) Market

Autodesk, Inc (US)

Nemetschek AG (Germany)

Bentley Systems, Inc (US)

Trimble Navigation Ltd (US)

Dassault Systemes S.A. (France)

RIB Software AG (Germany)

Robert Mcneel & Associates (US)

Cadsoft Corporation (US)

Siemens (Germany)

AVEVA Group (UK)

Aconex (Australia)

Beck Technology (US)

Inovaya (US)

Synchro (UK)

IES (UK)

Hongye Technology (China)

Beijing Explorer Software (China)

Lubansoft (China)

Glodon(China)

PKPM (China)



Market by Type

3D BIM management of design models

4D BIM management of schedule

5D BIM management of costs

Market by Application

Architects

AEC engineering offices

Contractors

Owners

Others

The Building Information Modeling (Bim) market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.

Building Information Modeling (Bim) Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

Table of Contents:

Building Information Modeling (Bim) Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Building Information Modeling (Bim) Market Competition by Manufacturers

Building Information Modeling (Bim) Market Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Building Information Modeling (Bim) Market Analysis by Application

Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Building Information Modeling (Bim) Market Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Building Information Modeling (Bim) Market Forecast

