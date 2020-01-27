Buttermilk powder market Stand Out as the Biggest Contributor to Worldwide Growth 2019 – 2027

Buttermilk powder embarked with the goodness of dairy and buttermilk properties but Can be consumed by lactose intolerant people as an dairy substitute as, as, the it is made from yoghurt and water and the combination of both are safe for lactose intolerant people apart, from this it is enriched with goodness of potassium, vitamins especially vitamins B12, calcium, riboflavin- an vitamin used to break down, carbohydrates protein and fats and thus buttermilk helps to maintain weight by cutting out on extra fat.

Also, buttermilk is good source of phosphorus that helps body to maintain its energy and helps to filter out kidney waste and build strong teeth and bones. As, the major defect with dairy product is that they get spoil very soon owing to the large amount of beneficial bacteria present in it, as buttermilk is in its powdered form the shelf life of the product can be increased to a much larger time duration., buttermilk powder is in its growing phase hence, many industrialists are looking upon the product to invest their huge chunks over its R&D to find out the most innovative property of buttermilk powder and make profit in the market by launching such product.

The Buttermilk powder market is expanding globally. The Asia- Pacific region is the most targeted region as India alone is the biggest exporter of milk across the globe moreover the rising adoption of Buttermilk powder by the bakery, sauces and soups making industries in countries of this region estimates that Asia- Pacific region will dominate the global Buttermilk powder in forth-coming period.

The global market for Buttermilk powder is evolving due to increasing consumer’s awareness of health. Many manufacturers are focusing over Buttermilk powder due to its diversified uses in health enhancing property and number of application in food industry. Some of the global key manufacturers and suppliers of Buttermilk powder are – Uelzena Group, GFN FOOD SALES, Michigan Milk Producers Association, NZMP, Hoogwegt, Param Dairy Limited, KOMPASS INTERNATIONAL SA, and Vitagreen Products Pvt. Ltd Apart, from the many other manufacturers are showing keen interest in the Buttermilk powder market as the demand for them is growing widely owing to the increasingly health-conscious consumers.

