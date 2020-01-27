Captive Power Plant Market will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects by 2027

Captive Power Plant Market: Increasing Power Deficit Hampering Global Development

Industries and commercial complexes heavily rely on electricity for their operations. Their power requirements are usually met by state electricity boards or country power grids. However, there is an eminent threat of a power cut when industries are solely dependent on power grids for their operations.

Rise in gap between the demand for and the supply of electricity across the globe is hitting hard, especially on industries, due to continuous interruption in their operations

Growing industrialization and urbanization has resulted in surge in the demand for electricity from all sections of the society. Though power generation capacities are increasing, they are unable to meet surged power demand, resulting in increase in the power deficit.

Power deficit poses a roadblock in the development of any economy. Though countries are planning to reduce this deficit to a certain extent, they have still not been able to overcome it fully.

Power deficit puts a lot of strain on manufacturing and other industries, thereby directly hampering the overall growth of an economy and its GDP (gross domestic product)

Is something restraining your company’s growth in the Captive Power Plant Market? Ask for the report brochure here.

Key Drivers of Captive Power Plant Market

Increasing demand for continuous and high-quality power supply in industries and the commercial sector is a key driver of the global captive power plant market. Increase in power outages and fluctuations in power quality are major concerns for industries. These factors hamper the productivity of industries and result in major losses for companies. In order to minimize losses and enhance productivity, industries are implementing and integrating captive power plants in their vicinity to obtain reliable power supply at all times.

Reduction in transmission and distribution losses is another factor driving the global captive power plant market. Use of captive power plants results in on-site power generation, which eliminates the need for transmission and distribution of generated power, thereby cutting losses that are quite high in a utility grid infrastructure. This increases the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the power plant and the electricity generated.

Cost saving during peak hours is another major driver of the market. Power utility companies charge premium prices to industrial consumers for peak-hour power consumption. This increases operating costs incurred to these consumers. However, a captive power plant, if used in conjunction with a utility grid, helps in saving these costs by providing excess power and limiting power withdrawal from the utility grid.

High Capital and Operating Costs of Captive Power Plants May Restrain the Market

Building and integrating a captive power plant requires high capital investments, due to the level of infrastructure required and high machinery costs. Operating costs of these plants are also quite high, which directly depend on the fuel type and fuel cost. Thus, high capital and operating costs may restrain the captive power plant market during the forecast period.

Adoption of Renewable Energy to Provide New Opportunities

Adoption of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, for captive power generation provides new opportunities to the global captive power plant market. Using renewable energy not only helps in reducing emissions of greenhouse gases, especially CO2, but also attracts various incentives from government and regulatory bodies.

Renewable energy helps companies in meeting their environment-related objectives. It also benefits these companies by providing monetary or regulatory benefits for adoption of renewable energy. Thus, adoption of renewable energy is paving a new path for captive power plants and making them popular among industrial end-users.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on competition on Captive Power Plant Market here

Asia Pacific Expected to Hold a Leading Share of the Global Captive Power Plant Market

Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the global captive power plant market during the forecast period. It is likely to be followed by North America and Europe. The region is one of the major industrial centers expanding at a significant pace. This is estimated to boost the demand for captive power plants in the region from 2019 to 2027.

Developing countries in Asia Pacific, especially China and India, are witnessing rapid industrialization and urbanization, while the utility power grid in these countries are still unable to cope up with this rate of growth. Thus, industries in these countries are opting for renewable captive power plants, as they attract incentives from governments in the form of tax rebates.

In North America and Europe, aging grid infrastructure and high electricity prices are compelling industries to opt for captive power plants

Power shortages and frequent power cuts in several countries of Latin America and Middle East & Africa are likely to drive the demand for captive power plants in these regions during the forecast period.

Key Players in the Market

Prominent players operating in the captive power plant market include:

Clarke Energy

Wärtsilä

MAN Diesel & Turbo

Welspun Captive Power Generation Limited

Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets