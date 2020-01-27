Cholesterol Testing Kit Market Demand, Insights and Forecast up to 2027

Cholesterol Testing Kit Market: Introduction

Cholesterol is a wax-like, fatty substance found in our body. The liver prepares and quantifies the cholesterol needed by the body according to the requirement. The extra cholesterol produce is termed as the bad cholesterol. If the cholesterol level exceeds the required quantity in the body, it can build up on walls of arteries termed as plaque and eventually harden. This process is called atherosclerosis. Atherosclerosis narrows the arteries, making it harder for blood to travel through the vessels, leading to cardiovascular diseases. Unfortunately, high cholesterol doesn’t cause symptoms. In later stages of atherosclerosis, it may cause an individual to suffer angina — severe chest pain from lack of blood flow to the heart. If an artery gets totally blocked, it can result in a heart attack.

A routine blood cholesterol test should be done to find out the level of cholesterol deposition. According to the American Heart Association, atherosclerosis is a slow, progressive disease that may start in childhood. In some people, atherosclerosis progresses rapidly in their 30s. In others, it does not become dangerous until they reach their 50s or 60s. According to FDA, the total cholesterol level should be 200mg/dL or less, according to recommendations in the National Cholesterol Education Program (NCEP) Third Adult Treatment Panel (ATP III). According to the NCEP, the recommended LDL values should be less than 100 mg/dL, HDL values greater or equal to 40 mg/dL, and triglyceride values less than 150 mg/dL.

Request a Brochure of Cholesterol Testing Kit Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=74156

Key Drivers of Global Cholesterol Testing Kit Market

Rise in Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

Worldwide, 17.6 million people died of cardiovascular conditions in 2016, compared to 17.9 million in 2015

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are disorders of heart and blood vessels. They include coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease, and other conditions.

Cardiovascular diseases is the leading cause of mortality in the U.S., followed closely by cancer and chronic respiratory diseasesAccording to the report, about 48% of the adult population in the U.S. is living with a form of cardiovascular disease

Growth of Geriatric Population

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2010, over 285 million people across the world were visually impaired, of whom 39 million were blind and 246 million had moderate to severe visual impairment

Increase in aging population and predominant Western lifestyle which is also being adopted in developing countries, combine to produce higher population levels of cholesterol and atherogenic dyslipidemia.

Request for a Discount on Cholesterol Testing Kit Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=74156

North America to Hold Major Share of Global Cholesterol Testing Kit Market

North America is expected to hold major share of the global cholesterol testing kit market during the forecast period. The cholesterol testing kit market in North America is estimated to expand at a rapid pace in the near future, primarily, due to structured reimbursement policies, increase in prevalence of obesity & cardiovascular diseases, developed health care infrastructure, and continuous research activities in developing advanced technologies in North America.

The cholesterol testing kit market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing trend of preventive health care measures in North America.

Key Players Operating in Global Cholesterol Testing Kit Market

The global cholesterol testing kit market is highly concentrated, due to strong presence of a few key players. Several manufacturers hold major share in the cholesterol testing kit market in their respective regions. Leading players operating in the global cholesterol testing kit market are:

AccuTech LLC

Akers Biosciences, Inc.

Alere, Inc.

Bioptik, Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

General Life Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

PTS Diagnostics, Inc.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets