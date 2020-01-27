Conductive Fillers Market Analysis- Industry Trends, Size, Shares, Forecast

Conductive fillers are materials that improve electrical and thermal conductivities. They are primarily used in electronic devices. Conductive fillers are available in various sizes and shapes. They are generally used for EMI (electromagnetic interface) shielding and RFI (radiofrequency interface) shielding. Effective heat dissipation plays an important role in enhancing the performance and reliability of packaged devices. Highly conductive fillers are preferred in applications such as electrodes, conductive wiring, and electrical contact materials. Conductive fillers can also be employed in composites. Commonly used conductive filler materials include silver, copper, nickel, carbon black, synthetic graphite particles, and carbon fiber. Properties of conductive fillers include high electrical conductivity and mechanical strength. Conductive fillers are primarily available in powder form. They can transfer either heat or electricity. Nickel powders and copper powders had significant market share in the global conductive fillers market. However, the trend has been changed with the introduction of products such as composite powders and nickel coated graphite.

Based on type, the conductive fillers market can be bifurcated into metallic and non-metallic. In terms of product, the global conductive fillers market can be segmented into silver, copper, nickel, carbon black, graphite, and carbon fibers. Based on application, the conductive fillers can be divided into coating inks, adhesives, tapes, EMI gaskets, elastomers, and sealants. In terms of end-user industry, the conductive fillers market can be classified into automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, and others.

Demand for conductive fillers in EMI shielding applications has been rising across the globe. Electromagnetic interference can disrupt electronic devices, equipment, and systems that are used in medical, military, and aerospace electronics industries. Rise in demand for conductive fillers in electrical & electronics and energy sectors is the key factor driving the global conductive fillers market. Similarly, the need for lightweight materials for energy storage in aerospace, defense, and electronics sectors is also propelling the conductive fillers market. Expansion in various industries in Asia Pacific is another significant factor boosting the market. Advancements in science and technology coupled with research & development activities are also considered to be major drivers of the global conductive fillers market.

The global conductive fillers market expanded significantly in 2017. This trend is estimated to continue during the forecast period. In terms of demand, Asia Pacific has been dominating the conductive fillers market since the last few years. Demand for conductive fillers is high in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Highly attractive consumer electronics industry and factors such as economic growth and high population are augmenting the demand for conductive fillers in Asia Pacific. Increase in demand for conductive fillers in composites, energy, electrical & electronics, and various industrial end-user segments is an important factor boosting the demand for conductive fillers in various end-user industries in Asia Pacific. North America is considered a key region of the global conductive fillers market due to the rise in demand for electricity storage in aerospace and defense sectors in the region. Europe offers lucrative opportunities for the conductive fillers market, led by the technological advancements and research & development activities in the region. Presence of emerging economies in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is also projected to drive the global conductive fillers market.

Key players operating in the global conductive fillers market include Oerlikon Metco, HITEK Electronic Materials Ltd., 3M, Henkel AG and Co.KGaA, and TOYO ALUMINIUM K.K.

