Cotinine Screening Devices Market is Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2027

Global Cotinine Screening Devices Market: Overview

The global demand for cotinine screening devices market is rising on account of advancements in pulmonary disease treatment. Cotinine acts as an important biomarker to detect the impact of tobacco smoke on pulmonary health. This factor has generated humongous revenues within the global cotinine screening devices market. Research related to the adverse impacts of nicotine and tobacco consumption has gathered momentum in recent times. This trend can be attributed to the rising incidence of lung cancer amongst the mid-aged men and women. The total volume of revenues in the global cotinine screening devices market is expected to touch new heights.

In a review added by Transparency Market Research, the leading drivers and prominent trends pertaining to the growth of the global cotinine screening devices market have been elucidated. The global cotinine screening devices market can be segmented on the basis of end-use and region. The use of cotinine screening devices to diagnose lung disorders has played an integral role in market growth. Furthermore, the rising incidence of Parkinson’s disease has also played an underhanded role in driving market demand.

Global Cotinine Screening Devices Market: Notable Developments

Some of the prominent developments related to the global cotinine screening devices market are listed below:

High-performance Thin Layer Chromatography (HPTLC) has emerged as an effective technique for quantification and development of biomarkers. The use of HPTLC as an effective screening node for cotinine is a key trend in the healthcare industry. The renewed uses of HPTLC shall generate new opportunities for the vendors operating in the global cotinine screening devices market.

The next decade is expected to witness increased competition within the global cotinine screening devices market. The rising demand for improved procedures for analysis and diagnosis of lung diseases has opened fresh opportunities for market vendors. Cotinine is also used in forensic testing and analysis, and this is another area of opportunity for market players.

Some of the leading players operating in the global cotinine screening devices market are:

NicCheck™

Accutest®

Reditest®

ALERE ISCREEN®

QuickProfile™

Global Cotinine Screening Devices Market: Growth Drivers

Smoking Cessation Campaigns

Campaigns related to smoking cessation urge the masses to make multiple attempts to quit smoking. Furthermore, these campaigns are aimed at generating awareness about the various ways of quitting. The impacts of prolonged cigarette smoking are also highlighted via such campaigns.

Knowledge of people about the components of tobacco and nicotine has increased. Therefore, people voluntarily go for cotinine screenings to stay wary of their health. Henceforth, cotinine screening devices are projected to gain popularity in the years to follow. The medical fraternity has joined hands with leading pharmaceutical companies to control the rising level of addiction to smoking. Effects of prolonged smoking on the human lungs have become a key area of research within medicine.

Cotinine Usage for Medical Treatments

The negative effects of cotinine are not known to the medical industry. However, the alkaloid is extensively used for treatment of PTSD, and this is a key consideration from the perspective of market expansion. Furthermore, use of cotinine for management of mental disorders using cotinine has become a prominent trend within the healthcare industry. Schizophrenia and other similar illnesses are controlled and managed with the help of cotinine. It is, therefore, legit to predict that the global cotinine screening devices market would tread along an ascending growth path.

