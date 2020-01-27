Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market Value with Status and Outlook 2019 to 2024

The report Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategies and competitive analysis of Market. It provides the Crude Sulfate Turpentine industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue and many other aspects. This study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Crude sulfate turpentine is extracted during kraft wood pulping process which is further sold as a commodity. The procedure separates cellulose fibers which are used to manufacture paper. Crude sulfate turpentine is itself a fuel that contains organic compounds mainly alpha-pinene and beta-pinene and other terpenes.

Top Companies in the Global Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market: DRT, International Flavors & Fragrances, Symrise, Arizona Chemical, Weyerhaeuser, Georgia-Pacific, Pine Chemical Group, WestRock, Stora Enso, Lesohimik, SCA.

In global market, the production of Crude Sulfate Turpentine increases from 165970 MT in 2012 to 191224 MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 3.4%. In 2016, the global Crude Sulfate Turpentine market is led by North America, capturing about 60.64% of global Crude Sulfate Turpentine production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 30.04% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of Crude Sulfate Turpentine are DRT, International Flavors & Fragrances, Symrise, Arizona Chemical, Weyerhaeuser and Georgia-Pacific. DRT is the world leader, holding 24.34% production market share in 2016.

In application, Crude Sulfate Turpentine downstream is wide and recently Crude Sulfate Turpentine has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Fragrance Chemicals, Paints & Printing Inks, Adhesives and Camphor. Globally, the Crude Sulfate Turpentine market is mainly driven by growing demand for Fragrance Chemicals which accounts for nearly 51.71% of total downstream consumption of Crude Sulfate Turpentine in global

Alpha Pinene

Beta Pinene

Delta 3 Carene

Camphene

Limonene

Fragrance Chemicals

Paints & Printing Inks

Adhesives

Camphor

Others

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Crude Sulfate Turpentine market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

