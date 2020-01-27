Dandelion Supplement Market Find New Opportunities And Log A Healthy Cagr During The Report’s Forecast Period

Once thought as an ancient remedy and traditional medicine, the herbal medicines have now emerged as a potential health supplement, and as complementary and alternative medicine in the modern-day world. Increasing consumer inclination towards the maintenance of a healthy lifestyle through a nutritious diet and physical activities, coupled with an influx of integrative medicine, and complementary and alternative medicine is the major trend in the herbal supplements market. The fuelling herbal supplement demand is giving rise to dandelion supplement over the forecast period. Dandelion is an herb, whose roots and stems are used to formulate herbal dietary supplements.

Dandelion supplements are used to aid digestion and stimulate appetite in the consumers, besides, dandelion supplements are used in the treatment for upset stomach, gallstones, muscle aches, joint pains, bruises, and eczema. The dandelion supplement is used as a purgative to increase bowel movement in the body and is also used to increase the frequency of urination. Furthermore, dandelion supplement is used as a blood tonic, skin toner, and digestive tonic, making it a popular health supplement among the consumers.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure

Increasing trends for preventive healthcare and aging baby boomers demographics is anticipated to drive the growth for dandelion supplement over the forecast period. Today’s consumers are becoming more and more aware of the necessity of preventive healthcare in day to day lives.

The consumers have started spending more on pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals to prevent the onset of health risk and diseases. According to a survey conducted by the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) in 2014, around 68% of adults in the U.S. consumed dietary supplements; of these, approximately 50% were regular users. About 83% of adults in the U.S. communicated overall confidence in the effectiveness, safety, and quality of dietary supplements. Increasing healthcare expenditure by consumers is pushing them to opt for herbal supplements like the dandelion supplement, which tend to benefit health and prevent health adversities in the consumers. Hence, increasing consumer consciousness concerning health is expected to be primarily growth driver for dandelion supplement market.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on “Dandelion Supplement Market”

Besides, there is a sudden rise in self-directed consumers who are increasingly relying on different channels to self-diagnose and self-treat health problems before even consulting doctors. This is again boosting the sales of dandelion supplement that is potential in treating indigestion and related symptoms in the body. Also, with the growth of online retailing and development of retail channels and pharmacies, consumers now have greater accessibility towards a wide band of herbal and dietary supplements which is providing strong market opportunity for the dandelion supplement manufacturers.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets