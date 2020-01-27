Demand Planning Software Market Factors and Upcoming Trends by 2026

A demand planning software is a computer based program which helps in driving the demand planning process by integrating historical sales data, relevant business information, and statistical analysis to create long range estimations of anticipated demand. User inputs like impact of marketing promotions, new product developments, its launches and discontinuations, rebates and market intelligence, and pricing discounts are also considered by the software to create detailed version of demand plan. Some of key benefits include increased speed, enhanced accuracy, higher efficiency, cost savings and flexibility and scalability. The growth demand planning software among enterprises is very fast owing to higher data processing speed of software and capability to handle multiple users. Earlier Microsoft excel was being used for demand planning, budgeting and accounting owing to its user friendly tools.

However Microsoft excel is not being designed for multiuser collaborative work and prone to consistency. Thus, various large and small & medium enterprises (SMEs) are shifting towards demand planning software solution for efficient demand planning. As accurate forecast tends to be critical measure of supply chain optimization, demand planning enables the creation of reliable sales forecast. Major systems involved in the demand planning include understanding vital forecast principles; add systems for planning and forecasting, recognize key aspects impacting the demand level, classify and understand customer segments, select suitable forecasting methods, build a system for measuring performance and error rate of forecasts. Better forecasting eventually helps in improvement of enterprise agility by maximizing the planning cycle for the given process and organization.

Demand Planning Software Market: Drivers and Restraints

The main drivers helping in the growth of the demand planning software market include ever changing customer demands, preferences and expectations. This has led to the huge shift from the traditional demand planning systems towards the demand planning software solutions. These solutions help in effectively forecast customer demand. This helps enterprises especially retailers to plan better for future inventory and production. The demand planning software systems help in improving sales collaboration, budgetary planning and forecasting. It helps in improved in stock availability of all season ready stock, better vision of variation in demand helps in framing effective marketing strategies, lesser wastage of stock, cohesive and seamless relationship between all tiers of supply chain, improved productivity of planners across all tiers of supply chain.

Demand Planning Software Market: Segmentation

The global demand planning software market can be categorized on the basis of type, deployment type, organization size, end use industry, and region. In terms of type, the demand planning software market can be classified into solution and services. The services segment can further be classified into professional services and managed services. In terms of deployment type, the demand planning software market can be classified into on premise, cloud based and hybrid. The organization size segment can again be categorized into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. The end use industry segment is categorized into telecom and IT, healthcare, retail, automotive, industrial, food and beverages, manufacturing and others. On the basis of geography, the demand planning software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Demand Planning Software Market: Key Players

The major players in the global demand planning software market are Blue Ridge Solutions Inc., John Galt Solutions, Inc., and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Aspire Systems, RELEX Solutions, Demand Works, Logility, Inc., JDA Software Group, Inc., o9 Solutions, JustEnough Software Corporation, Inc., INFOR GmbH, SAP SE, Intuendi srl, Oracle Corporation, Manhattan Associates, GT Nexus and Sage Group plc among others. These companies are investing considerably in Research and Development so as to incorporate new technologies in their systems and develop new products to increase market share in the global demand planning software market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

