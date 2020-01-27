Endovenous Laser Therapy Market is Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth by 2027

Global Endovenous Laser Therapy Market: Snapshot

Endovenous laser therapy (EVLT) has been used for the treatment of varicose veins with significant success, especially in adult populations with saphenous insufficiency. Varicose veins are a common condition in adult populations of several industrialized nations, increasingly affecting their quality of life. The global endovenous laser therapy market has made considerable strides, driven by continuous advances in techniques used in the procedures.

Various governments, notably in China and Japan, have espoused the safety and increased patient comfort of EVLTs for the patient populations. This has also aided in the steady evolution of the endovenous laser therapy market. The efficacy of EVLT hinges largely to the use of appropriate techniques so as to reduce post-operative complications in patient populations. Thus, developers of endovenous laser systems and ablation technologies are constantly focusing on improving the techniques. This is a key aspect of the evolution of the endovenous laser therapy market.

Several of the key clinical developments form the crux of the study on the global endovenous laser therapy market. The study tracks major product development trends, competitive dynamic prevailing among top players, and imminent investment areas in the endovenous laser therapy market.

Global Endovenous Laser Therapy Market: Notable Developments

Endovenous laser therapy has become a popular treatment for varicose veins. Nonetheless, the market has faced stiff competition from non-surgical non-invasive treatments. A recent case in point is ultrasound-guided foam sclerotherapy. To assess the potential of such therapies and find whether ELVT is superior, researchers have resorted to randomized trials and assessed the effect of both the therapies on the quality of life of patients after five years of treatments.

Such a randomized, controlled trial was conducted in the U.K. from 2008 to 2012. The outcomes of the treatment was quantified under Aberdeen Varicose Vein Questionnaire (AVVQ)—key disease-specific quality-of-life scores. Researchers found that laser ablation showed higher outcomes and better quality of life for the patient populations.

Unarguably, the results of the trial have limitations. But, they establish a favorable environment for developments of new products in the endovenous laser therapy market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the endovenous laser therapy market are:

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Energist Ltd

Alma Lasers Ltd.

LSO Medical

Dornier Medtech GmbH

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Global Endovenous Laser Therapy Market: Growth Dynamics

Rising incidence of varicose veins especially in women and elderly populations is propelling the expansion of the endovenous laser therapy market. Particularly, in younger adults across both males and females, symptomatic lower extremity varicose veins are a cause of substantial morbidity.

Knowledge gained from surgical experience over a considerable period of time shapes the development of more effective methods for varicose veins treatment. This has helped in the development of performance standards for this technique.

Over the years, patients have become aware of the high success rate of EVLT procedures. Medical device manufacturers are putting bets on developing devices that reduce the risk of manual errors in these procedures. Also, they have launched devices equipped with data management software. This has expanded the potential in the endovenous laser therapy market.

Global Endovenous Laser Therapy Market: Regional Analysis

Among the various regions, North America and Asia Pacific are regions with vast potential in the endovenous laser therapy market. Prevalence of obesity in populations of North America has been elevating the incidence of varicose veins among adult populations. Medical device manufacturers have also been putting large bets on Asia Pacific. Large patient pool and rising awareness about varicose veins are propelling the rapid expansion of the regional market.

