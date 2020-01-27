Energy Storage Systems Drones Market Development, Trends, Investigation And Forecast

Global Energy Storage Systems for Drones Market: Overview

A drone is an unmanned aircraft/vehicle. It is also known as unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) or unmanned aircraft system (UAS). In simpler terms, a drone is a flying robot. The aircraft can either be remotely controlled or fly autonomously by using software-controlled flight plans existing in their embedded systems working in conjunction with onboard sensors and the GPS. Multi-rotor drones are the most commonly used drones, due to their high level of maneuverability. In order to optimize the performance of UAVs, operators need to select the correct energy system. In drones, efficient batteries, chargers, starters, and backup batteries are utilized in order to guarantee high performance, reliability, and extended life. Battery-powered aerial vehicles or drones are already in use for various functions of military intelligence as well as for commercial, recreational, scientific, surveillance and agricultural applications.

Availability of unmanned aerial systems (drones) is rising significantly in both defense and civilian sectors. Sale of drones is an important indicator of the demand for and popularity of drones in the public sector, commercial enterprises, and the government. Drones are being increasingly used for various purposes ranging from hobby to commercial and military. The military sector accounts for the maximum demand for drones. It is followed by the hobbyist/consumer sector and then, the commercial sector. Since the global economic crisis of 2007, the energy industry has undergone significant transformation. The energy industry has adopted a range of new technologies such as technologies related to energy storage in drones. New-generation batteries can power aerial drones in a better manner. Researchers at Oxis Energy, a company based in the U.K., are developing batteries with a combination of lithium and sulfur, which can store nearly twice the amount of energy per kilogram as the lithium-ion batteries used in electric cars currently. The normal batteries do not last very long, conking out after 100 or so charging cycles. However, the company hopes that for applications such as aerial drones, submersibles, and power packs, weight would matter more than price or longevity.

Global Energy Storage Systems for Drones Market: Key Segments

The global energy storage systems for drones market can be segmented based on drone type, energy storage type, application, and region. In terms of drone type, the energy storage systems for drones market can be divided into multi-rotor, fixed-wing, and hybrid. In terms of energy storage, the energy storage systems for drones market can be classified into battery and fuel cell. The battery segment can be sub-divided into lithium-ion battery and others. In terms of application, the energy storage systems for drones market can be segregated into oil & gas, renewable, mining, and others.

Global Energy Storage Systems for Drones Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the global energy storage systems for drones market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middles East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominates the global Energy Storage Systems for Drones Market. Countries in Europe are early adopters of the drone technology. A majority of drones in North America and Europe are being operated to capture images for mining, wind, and oil & gas industries, in particular. North America and Middle East & Africa have witnessed adoption of drone surveillance services most commonly by the oil & gas sector. Regulations is also a key to develop new applications of the drone technology. In countries of ASEAN such as Indonesia, drones are being used for stringing power lines across valleys. In certain cases, as in the oil & gas industry, drones are also employed to inspect tanks and other enclosed spaces. This is expected to augment the demand for energy storage systems for drones, especially lithium-ion batteries.

