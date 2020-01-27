Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents to Witness Increase in Demand on the back of Growing Chronic Kidney Disease Cases During 2020-2028

Research Nester released a report titled “Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027″ which delivers detailed overview of the global erythropoietin stimulating agents market in terms of market segmentation by agent, by application and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, chronic Kidney Disease is more common in older people aged 65 and above, with 38% prevalence, as compared with people aged 18-44 years (7%) and 45-64 years (13%) in the United States.

Chronic kidney disease is a form of renal disorder that directly impacts the blood cells. In order to improve this condition, erythropoietin stimulating agents are given to the patients. They act by stimulating the bone marrow to produce more blood cells. The market for erythropoietin stimulating agents is anticipated to record a significant CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028.

Instant Download Full Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2255

The market is segmented by agent, by application and by region, out of which, the application segment is further sub-segmented into cancer, neural disorders, kidney disorders, anemia and others. Kidney disorders segment is predicted to contribute towards the largest share in the market on account of growing disorders associated with the kidneys. The segment for cancer is anticipated to increase at a steady pace as well, on the back of rising demand for these agents to increase the effectiveness of cancer therapies such as chemotherapy.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The high demand for erythropoietin stimulating agents in Asia Pacific region is anticipated to result in it becoming the highest growing market in the region by the end of the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing purchasing power among the population and rising medical tourism in the region.

Rising Incidences of Disorders Impacting the Blood Cells to Boost Market Growth

Growing prevalence of chronic kidney disease, cancer, HIV, anemia and several other such disorders is significantly affecting the market and raising the demand for erythropoietin stimulating agents. This is anticipated to lead to the market growth over the next few years. However, the side effects associated with EPAs, including nausea, fever, swelling and others is estimated to restrict the market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global erythropoietin stimulating agents market which includes company profiling of Amgen Inc. AMGN, -4.02%, Pfizer, Inc. PFE, -2.19%, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (swx:ROG), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. JNJ, -0.14%, Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO, -0.51%, Fuji Pharma (tyo:4554), Cigna CI, -3.15%, Sandoz International GmbH, Biocon (nse:BIOCON) and 3SBio Group (hkg:1530).

Instant Download Full Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2255

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global erythropoietin stimulating agents market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

About Research Nester:

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919

Originally Post By: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/erythropoietin-stimulating-agents-to-witness-increase-in-demand-on-the-back-of-growing-chronic-kidney-disease-cases-during-2020-2028-2020-01-27

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets