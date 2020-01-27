Eye Stent Market is Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2027

Eye Stent Market: Introduction

Eye stents are tiny tubes generally made of plastic, fiber, or metal that are inserted in the eye to keep the internal eye pressure at normal levels by relieving any obstruction in the flow path of fluids

Eye stents are used in the treatment of glaucoma and NLD (nasolacrimal duct) obstructions in children

Approximately 2% of the world’s population suffers from glaucoma. It ranges from 2.2% in individuals aged between 40 years and 49 years to 9.5% in people aged abo. Glaucoma usually develops after the age of 60 years; however, it is detected after the age of 40 years in African Americans. The growing number of geriatric population is likely to increase the number of glaucoma patients, thus generating growth opportunities for the eye stent manufacturers.

Request a Brochure of Eye Stent Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=72666

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Eye Stent Market

Governments around the world are organizing free health check-up camps for various eye diseases to prevent prevalence and progression of glaucoma

Additionally, improvements in socio-economic condition of developing countries has increased the spending capacity of individuals. Hence, the number of untreated cases has decreased. In the U.K., patients are tested for glaucoma after 40 years of age, if symptoms such as blurred vision occur, and the initial treatment is dispensed from the hospital without any cost. Moreover, there are various treatments available for glaucoma.

Lifestyle changes have led to an increase in the diabetic population, which has resulted in increased cases of neovascular glaucoma. This is anticipated to drive the global eye stent market in the near future.

Lack of awareness about progressive eye disorders such as glaucoma, adverse effects associated with the use of eye stents, recent product recalls, and alternative therapies are expected to hamper the growth of the eye stent market during the forecast period

Glaucoma Indication Segment to Lead the Global Eye Stent Market

In terms of indication, the global eye stent market can be divided into glaucoma and NLD (nasolacrimal duct) obstructions

Rise in global geriatric and diabetic population is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the eye stent market

Changing lifestyle and rapid digitization have significantly elevated the use of computers and other screens. Computers and mobile phone screens emit UV radiation and continuous exposure to this increases strain on the eyes, which leads to glaucoma.

Request for a Discount on Eye Stent Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=72666

Ophthalmic Clinics to Offer High Growth Opportunities

On the basis of end-user, the global eye stent market can be divided into hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers

The hospitals segment is expected to witness high demand for eye stents during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be ascribed to the rise in incidences of glaucoma, ability of hospitals to provide optimum health care services to patients, and increase in the number of patients opting for treatment at hospitals supported by reimbursement programs, such as Medicare.

Globally, hospitals are the primary body for health care services. In countries, such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K., etc., hospitals provide health care services to all citizens at affordable costs.

Glaucoma cases are expected to rise during the forecast period due to increased incidences of neovascular glaucoma. Hospitals are key centers for diagnosis and treatment of glaucoma in developed as well as emerging regions.

The ophthalmic clinics segment is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period, as individuals generally prefer these clinics for follow-up cases, especially in regions such as Asia Pacific

Preference for specialty clinics for accurate and speedy treatment is projected to propel the growth of the ophthalmic clinics segment during the forecast period.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets