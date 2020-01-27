Factory Automation Platform as a Service Market Drivers and Restraints and Key Players: Microsoft Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Hitachi Ltd

Factory automation platform as a service (FA PaaS) typically means factory automation processes, primarily running in an industry, are carried out with the help of platform as a service (PaaS). PaaS is basically a cloud-based computing service, which helps factory automation achieve increased productivity within stipulated time, while maintaining quality and cost. FA PaaS allows companies a higher-level of automation with reduced complexity. The overall development of the application becomes more effective due to its built-in infrastructure. FA PaaS is also useful where multiple developers are working on a single project, which involves people who are not based out of the same location. These advantages of FA PaaS helps users to maintain quality of the product, optimize costs and usage of limited human resource, and save time.

Factory Automation Platform as a Service Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global factory automation platform as a service market is expanding at a high growth rate due to various factors such as increased focus on resource optimization and cost of production, energy efficiency, and advancement in cloud computing technology. Demand for optimized human resources along with optimized cost of production and efficiency is boosting the demand for FA Paas. Several developments presently occurring in cloud computing technology are expected to boost the factory automation platform as a service market in the near future. However, lack of skilled technicians is likely to hamper the factory automation PaaS market. Skilled workforce is limited, as the market is in the nascent phase. However, this can be overcome in the later stages of development.

Companies are experiencing an increasing need to update their factory automation infrastructure. This is because factors such as improving quality and productivity, reduced operating expenses and waste are essential for a company to achieve maximum competitive advantage. Furthermore, it is important that a manufacturer caters to changing demands of consumers regarding products and fulfills the same those before the competition. This provides a considerable opportunity to the factory automation platform as a service market in order to fulfill the demand from consumers within a stipulated time.

Factory Automation Platform as a Service Market: Segmentation

The global factory automation platform as a service market can be segmented based on solution, service, end-user industry, and region. Based on solution, the market can be classified into supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), distributed control system (DCS), manufacturing execution system (MES), human–machine interface (HMI), product lifecycle management (PLM), and others. In terms of service, the factory automation platform as a service market can be segregated into platform and professional services. The platform services segment can be further sub-segmented into asset management, remote monitoring, data processing and analytics, application development and management, and security management. The professional services segment can be further split into consulting and planning, integration, training, support, and maintenance. Based on end-user industry, the market can be bifurcated into oil & gas, energy & power, chemicals, water & wastewater management, food & beverage, mining & metal, paper & pulp, pharmaceutical, and other.

Based on region, the global factory automation platform as a service market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. These geographic regions are further analyzed at the country level, wherein top countries across North America are the U.S. and Canada. Europe includes market analysis across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, the market in Asia Pacific is studied and analyzed across India, China, Japan, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The top countries in Middle East & Africa and South America include GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.

Factory Automation Platform as a Service Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global factory automation platform as a service market include Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Schneider Electric Se, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Telit, and Advantech Co., Ltd, PTC.

