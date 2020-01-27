Farm Animal Drugs Market to Surge at a Robust Pace by 2027

Global Farm Animal Drugs Market: Snapshot

Drugs occupy a key role in maintaining the health of farm animal drugs and in improving the economics for farm producers. The need for better productivity has become important more than ever for populations look for nutritious and disease-free food products. These pharmacologically active compounds have also helped prevent passing of diseases from animals to humans. Farm animals whose health has been considerably shaped by the use of drugs are ruminants, swine, equine, and poultry. Key product types in the farm animal drugs market are anti-infective, parasiticides, anasthetics, analgesics, and hormone related products.

However, the use of drugs in farm animals also poses a few risk factors, which is calling for their judicious use in food animals in various parts of the world. A case in point is the emergence of antibiotic-resistant microorganisms in animals. In developed countries, particularly in the U.S., the use of antibiotics has been banned– continued efforts to antibiotic stewardship underscore the point. Several regulations have such trends into consideration, and have shaped the contours of the farm animal drugs market.

Request a Brochure of Farm Animal Drugs Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=73192

Global Farm Animal Drugs Market: Growth Dynamics

Over the years, growing demand for fresh meat, especially due to their protein content, is a key factor driving the demand or farm animal drugs market. Growing awareness about common infections affecting food animals in Europe and Asia Pacific has reinforced the prospects considerably. The global farm animal drugs market is witnessing robust fillip from continuously expanding livestock in numerous countries of Asia and Europe. Growing awareness of the diagnosis and treatment of bird flu and avian influenza is boosting the market.

In several of the key markets, veterinarians have benefitted from growing investments of farm producers in anti-infective agents. The growing body of research in drug development has opened new approaches in disease prevention strategies.

The farm animal drugs market is witnessing new growth trajectories from mounting concerns for the ill-health effects of antibiotic resistance on humans. This has been a recurrent concern in animal agriculture for quite some time. Numerous publications, notably by the US Food and Drug Administration, have reiterated such concerns.

Growing use of drugs for managing pain in farm animals is also a significant factor propelling lucrative avenues in the market. Growing role of vaccines on livestock health is also opening new potential in the farm animal drugs market.

Request for a Discount on Farm Animal Drugs Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=73192

Global Farm Animal Drugs Market: Notable Developments

Over the past few years, the shift has moved from benefits of drugs on the health of farm animals to food safety concern when consumed by humans. To this end, the Food and Drug Administration agency is re-evaluating “zero-day” withdrawal and milk discard times for drugs used in food animals. Broadly, this will help them know how much time elapses between the intake of drugs and when they are milked or slaughtered. Specifically, this initiative will shed light on how farmers interpret drug labels such as zero-day milk discard time. The FDA authorities through this regulation can know how many times dairy cows are milked and the time it takes to transport them from livestock shelter to slaughter house. This is helping ensure residue concentrations in edible tissues or milk from farm animals that were given drugs can be safely consumed by humans.

Some of the key players in the farm animal drugs market are:

Nippon Zenyaku Kogyo Co., Ltd

Hester Biosciences

Intas Animal Health

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

Bayer AG

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets