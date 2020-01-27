Folding Furniture Market Demand, Supply Growth, Industry Insights, Top Trends, Drivers, and Forecast 2019 to 2024

This Folding Furniture Market study offers a comprehensive, analysis on the Folding Furniture market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global Folding Furniture market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

Folding furniture is usually a great option for small spaces. It takes very little space when not used and it becomes as functional and great as any other type of furniture.

The worldwide market for Folding Furniture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 12700 million US$ in 2024, from 9060 million US$ in 2019

Global Folding Furniture Market, By Application

Household Used

Commercial

Public Application

Global Folding Furniture Market Segmentation by Region:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

Scope of the Report:

China constituted largest market share in terms of revenue in the overall foldable furniture market in 2016, followed by Europe. Growth in China and India is supplemented by rapid urbanization and need for efficient use of the available space.

The folding furniture market is segmented based on product type, application, and distribution channel. Among its key product types such as chairs, tables, sofas, beds, and other furniture, sofa is the most popular product type as it enhances the decor of the living room and accounts for around 35% of the total folding furniture revenue. The market for foldable beds would grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to adoption of coliving trend in the US, and innovative bed designs such as murphy beds, wall beds which would fetch the demand in near future.

The folding furniture market is very fragmentation market; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 15% of the total revenue in 2016. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe. With increased focus on urbanization, the folding furniture market is likely to witness a strong growth in coming years

The objectives of the report

-Determining and projecting the size of the Folding Furniture market, with respect to material, product, application, barrier strength, and regional markets, over a five-year period ranging from 2019 to 2024.

-Identifying attractive opportunities in the market by determining the largest and fastest-growing segments across regions.

-Analyzing the demand-side factors based on the impact of macro and microeconomic factors on the market and shifts in demand patterns across different subsegments and regions.

Contents of the 15 Chapters for This Folding Furniture Market Study:-

Chapter 1, to describe Folding Furniture product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Folding Furniture, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Folding Furniture in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Folding Furniture competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Folding Furniture breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Folding Furniture market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Folding Furniture sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Folding Furniture are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2024

