Functional Dairy Market creates two new roles to support its expansion 2019 – 2027

Functional dairy products are products recognized as having additional nutrition beyond the basic nutrition available in dairy products. It contains most crucial elements of balanced diet and works as energy-booster for consumers. Also, consumers are becoming more aware of how a healthy diet influences short-term and long-term health and wellness.

In response to this, consumers are shifting towards nutrient-dense food to attain high nutrition beyond basic nutrition. Therefore, the functional dairy food products market undoubtedly shows the lucrative growth in the forecasted period. Functional dairy food products include milk, yogurt, cheese, butter and many more. Among these, milk and cheese are expected to hold major shares, owing to the high consumption level worldwide. Functional dairy products have been associated with bioactive peptides, oligosaccharides, probiotic bacteria, antioxidants, vitamins, conjugated linoleic acid, specific proteins, highly absorbable calcium, organic acids, and other biologically active components with an array of bioactivities, which make it different from normal dairy products.

Nutritional Benefits of Functional Dairy Products to Increase Consumption Worldwide

Functional dairy food products provide consumers with an identified health benefit over and above basic nutritional value, which is diverting consumers’ daily diet towards functional dairy food products. Therefore, this factor is subjected to fuel the growth of the functional dairy market in the forecasted period. Also, increasing lifestyle and chronic diseases such as high blood pressure and obesity among population also lead to generate high demand for functional dairy products, owing to the additional health benefits of functional dairy products i.e. high nutrition value in milk, cheese, yogurt, and other products.

The global functional dairy products industry is becoming stronger in current scenario due to more innovations by manufacturers in technology for providing better quality products and services, and also the reach of functional dairy products is getting statistically improvised. Therefore, this made the functional dairy products industry as one of the biggest contributors to the global economy and help to drive its market growth in the coming years. Functional dairy products are also getting more trending and demanding due to high social media and marketing campaigns by key players, which is directly impacting youth and health-conscious people and helps to improve the sales of products.

The global functional dairy market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-use application, and distribution channel.

On the basis of product type, the global functional dairy market has been segmented as-

Yogurt

Cheese

Butter

Milk

Others

On the basis of end-use application, the global functional dairy market has been segmented as-

Frozen food

Bakery

Confectionary

Beverages

Clinical nutrition

On the basis of distribution channel, the global functional dairy market has been segmented as –

Online Store-based Retailing

Store-based Retailing Hypermarket/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Grocery Stores Specialty Stores



The global functional dairy market is majorly divided into seven regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Middle East & Africa, and Oceania. Among all these regions North America is estimated to dominate the functional dairy market, due to the increasing awareness levels among people for a healthy diet and its benefits, also the introduction of advanced equipment for milk processing in North America. Other than that, Asian countries are expected to show significant growth in the forecasted period due to the high consumption of functional dairy products, and increasing economic growth in Asian countries. Developing regions hold significant shares in the functional dairy market in the coming years.

