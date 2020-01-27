Gas Insulated Transformer Market: Key Players and Production Information Analysis with Forecast 2027

Gas Insulated Transformer Market: Environment-friendly Transformer

Gas insulated transformers are used in applications where non-flammable, non-polluting transformers are required. For instance, they are employed in densely populated areas, buildings, and areas near lakes and rivers where oil leakage from a conventional transformer would be harmful to the environment. These transformers are also installed in environmentally critical areas where oil leakage is prohibited. These include hydroelectric power plants and water treatment facilities.

Gas Insulated transformers are designed to reduce fire hazards and have less impact on the environment. Sulfur hexafluoride gas insulated transformer is the most clean and safe to operate.

Gas insulated transformers are environmentally friendly and can be recycled easily. This is a major advantage of these transformers. Gas insulated transformers can be integrated directly with gas insulated switchgear to form a single, enclosed unit. This allows space savings and integrated control over the gas system.

Key Drivers of Gas Insulated Transformer Market

Rise in investment in electrical infrastructure and increase in initiatives to improve electrification rate are expected to drive the gas insulated transformer market in the near future. Growth in adoption of technologically advanced products and long-term investments in transmission and distribution of electricity are also anticipated to boost the demand for gas insulated transformers.

Lack of space for new substations and adverse environmental effects of oil-based transformers have encouraged manufacturers to shift toward the use of underground substations. This, in turn, has augmented the demand for non-explosive and large-capacity gas insulated transformers in order to ensure compactness and prevent accidents.

The emphasis on adopting renewable sources of energy across the globe is on the rise. This further contributes to the increasing popularity of gas insulated transformers.

Utility Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Utility is anticipated to be the dominant segment of the market during the forecast period. Rise in demand for reliable power supply and increase in investments in power infrastructure to meet the need of electricity are estimated to boost the segment during the forecast period.

Growth of the commercial sector is driven by rapid urbanization and development of commercial trade hubs. Rise in urbanization and increase in number of commercial trade hubs striving to curb operating expenses are expected to boost the demand for gas insulated transformers in the commercial sector.

Gas insulated transformers with medium voltage are primarily installed at commercial and industrial places due to their compact size and non-explosive nature

Stringent Environmental Regulations on Sodium Hexafluoride Content Likely to Hamper Market

Implementation of stringent environmental regulations concerning the use of sodium hexafluoride and high cost of equipment are major factors restraining the global gas insulated transformer market

Various health and safety organizations, such as Occupational Safety and Health Organization (OSHA), have issued the warning regarding the formation of toxic compounds from electrical discharge of sodium hexafluoride gas. Thus, the penetration of alternative gas based transformers has been rising in the market.

Asia Pacific Expected to Hold Major Share of Global Gas Insulated Transformer Market

The gas insulated transformer market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period, due to the rise in investments in smart grid technologies and smart cities, and increase in number of data centers owing to the surge in information technology hubs and commercial institutions

Asia Pacific is the most populated region in the world. Consequently, demand for electricity is high in the region. Almost all the countries in the region are augmenting their power generation capacities, especially in hydroelectric power projects. This has led to a rise in investments in transmission and distribution sectors to connect renewable energy generation projects to grids. In turn, this is expected to fuel the gas insulated transformer market in Asia Pacific.

Europe is anticipated to be a rapidly growing region of the gas insulated transformer market owing to the various government initiatives, such as the European has proposed a 20:20:20 plan that aims at reducing the greenhouse gas emissions, which, in turn, attracts its focus on renewable energy, further driving investments in the grid infrastructure.

Demand for renewable and efficient sources of energy is increasing in North America, due to the implementation of strict environment regulations by governments of countries in the region. Thus, the market in North America is anticipated to expand at a healthy pace during the forecast period.

Middle East & Africa and Latin America are estimated to account for small share of the global gas insulated transformer market during the forecast period

Key Players in Market

The global gas insulated transformer market is highly concentrated, with the top manufacturers accounting for approximately 45% to 50% share. Key players operating in the global gas insulated transformer market include:

Mitsubishi Electric

Toshiba

Siemens

Nissan Electric

Chint Group

Takaoka Toko Co., Ltd.

Yangzhou Power Electric Co., Ltd.

Kharkovenergopribor Ltd

ABB

GE

Arteche

Meidensha

Hyosung Corporation

