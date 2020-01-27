Global Cancer/Tumor Profiling Industry Size, Growth, Global Market Analysis, Share, Segments and Forecast 2019-2026

“Orian Research has its own Santa who wishes to offer a FLAT 40% DISCOUNT on all its reports. Offer valid until the year changes i.e. 31st December 2019. Hurry, the clock is ticking”
The global cancer/tumor profiling market is primarily segmented based on technology, cancer type, biomarker type, application and region. On the basis of technology the market is bifurcated into immunoassays, next generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), in-situ hybridization (ISH), microarrays, mass spectrometry and others.
Increasing incidence of cancer and increasing cancer research and funding are few of the major factors augmenting the market growth. Conversely, high capital investment might act as a chief restraint for the growth of the market in the forecast period Tumor profiling is an alternative to cancer treatment as it utilizes a focused personalized approach for treating and specifically targets an individual patient\’s tumor. Also, tumor profiling might increase the probability that a patient will benefit from cancer therapy.
On the basis of technology, the market is split into:
- Immunoassays
- Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)
- Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
- In-Situ Hybridization (ISH)
- Microarrays
- Mass Spectrometry
- Others
On the basis of cancer type, the market is split into:
- Breast Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Melanoma
- Others Cancers
On the basis of biomarker type, the market is split into:
- Genetic Biomarkers
- Protein Biomarkers
- Other Biomarkers
On the basis of application, the market is split into:
- Research
- Biomarker discovery
- Personalized Medicine
- Clinical
- Diagnostics
- Prognostics
- Screening
- Treatment & Monitoring
Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:
- North America- U.S., Canada
- Europe- U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America- Brazil, Mexico and Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Market Players:
- Illumina, Inc.
- Qiagen N.V.
- Neogenomic Laboratories, Inc.
- Sysmex Corporation
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.
- Helomics Corporation
- Genomic Health, Inc.
- Caris Life Sciences
- Nanostring Technologies, Inc.
- Ribomed Biotechnologies, Inc.
Key Benefits of the Report:
- Global, regional, country, technology, cancer type, biomarker type, application and market size and their forecast from 2015-2026
- Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market
- Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, and supply chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies
- Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points
- Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market
- Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies
- Detailed insights on emerging regions technology, cancer type, biomarker type, application and options with qualitative and quantitative information and facts
Target Audience:
- Cancer Profiling Product Manufacturers
- Traders, Importers, and Exporters
- Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors
- Research and Consulting Firms
- Government and Research Organizations
- Associations and Industry Bodies
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Global Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market Overview
5. Global Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market, by Technology
6. Global Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market, by Cancer Type
7. Global Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market, by Biomarker Type
8. Global Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market, by Application
9. Global Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market by Region
10. Competitive Landscape
11. Company Profiles
12. Key Insights
