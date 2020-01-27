Global Cancer/Tumor Profiling Industry Size, Growth, Global Market Analysis, Share, Segments and Forecast 2019-2026

“Orian Research has its own Santa who wishes to offer a FLAT 40% DISCOUNT on all its reports. Offer valid until the year changes i.e. 31st December 2019. Hurry, the clock is ticking”

Request for Discount on This Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/discount/1269061

The global cancer/tumor profiling market is primarily segmented based on technology, cancer type, biomarker type, application and region. On the basis of technology the market is bifurcated into immunoassays, next generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), in-situ hybridization (ISH), microarrays, mass spectrometry and others.

Increasing incidence of cancer and increasing cancer research and funding are few of the major factors augmenting the market growth. Conversely, high capital investment might act as a chief restraint for the growth of the market in the forecast period Tumor profiling is an alternative to cancer treatment as it utilizes a focused personalized approach for treating and specifically targets an individual patient\’s tumor. Also, tumor profiling might increase the probability that a patient will benefit from cancer therapy.

Order a Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/1269061

[Buy this report and get another report of the same price for free. offer for limited period only].

On the basis of technology, the market is split into:

Immunoassays

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

In-Situ Hybridization (ISH)

Microarrays

Mass Spectrometry

Others

On the basis of cancer type, the market is split into:

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Melanoma

Others Cancers

On the basis of biomarker type, the market is split into:

Genetic Biomarkers

Protein Biomarkers

Other Biomarkers

For More Info, Get Sample Report Here @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1269061

On the basis of application, the market is split into:

Research

Biomarker discovery

Personalized Medicine

Clinical

Diagnostics

Prognostics

Screening

Treatment & Monitoring

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada

Europe- U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

South America- Brazil, Mexico and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players:

Illumina, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Neogenomic Laboratories, Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

Helomics Corporation

Genomic Health, Inc.

Caris Life Sciences

Nanostring Technologies, Inc.

Ribomed Biotechnologies, Inc.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, regional, country, technology, cancer type, biomarker type, application and market size and their forecast from 2015-2026

Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, and supply chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions technology, cancer type, biomarker type, application and options with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

Cancer Profiling Product Manufacturers

Traders, Importers, and Exporters

Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Global Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market Overview

5. Global Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market, by Technology

6. Global Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market, by Cancer Type

7. Global Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market, by Biomarker Type

8. Global Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market, by Application

9. Global Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market by Region

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Company Profiles

12. Key Insights

Customization Service of the Report:

Orian Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US: +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK: +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]research.com

Website: www.orianresearch.com

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets