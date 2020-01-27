Hearing Aid Battery Market – Industry Trends, Key Drivers, Forecast 2027

A hearing aid battery is used in hearing aids devices to improve hearing of a person suffering from hearing loss. These batteries are available in different sizes, styles, and color-coding. The size differences may be hard to notice and difficult to remember. Hence, packaging of batteries is color-coded, so it is easier to find and purchase the correct ones. Yellow, brown, orange, and blue colors indicate various sizes of hearing aid batteries. The average lifespan of hearing aid batteries is 1 to 20 days.

Global Hearing Aid Battery Market: Competition Landscape

Duracell International, Inc.

Duracell International, Inc. was founded in the year 1935. It is a U.S. based company headquartered at Connecticut. The company has around 8000 employees. It is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of batteries. It offers alkaline, zinc carbon, lithium, and nickel-metal hydride rechargeable batteries.

Panasonic Corporation

Panasonic Corporation was incorporated in 1918. The company is headquartered in Kadoma, Japan. The company develops, produces, sells, and services electrical and electronic products under the Panasonic brand name worldwide. It offers a wide range of hearing aid batteries across the globe.

Planning To Lay Down Future Strategy? Request Sample https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=71214

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, USA. It has around 4000 employees across the globe. The company manufactures primary batteries and portable lighting products. Energizer Holdings Inc. offers its products under several brand names which include Energizer, Eveready, Rayovac, and Varta.

Sony Corporation

Sony Corporation was incorporated in 1946. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has several distributors and retailers across the globe.

Request to access Market Data Hearing Aid Battery Market

Global Hearing Aid Battery Market: Dynamics

Emergence of AI-enabled Hearing Aid Devices

Innovation in technology has started to influence the hearing aid market in recent years. Furthermore, Artificial Intelligence (AI) plays a significant role in the advancement of hearing aid devices. A U.S. based company named Starkey Hearing Technologies has launched the first AI-enabled hearing aid device. This is projected to increase the demand for rechargeable batteries during the forecast period.

Evolution in E-commerce Industry

A rapid increase in demand for hearing aid batteries has been observed over the last few years. The market is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Growth of the e-commerce industry has created opportunities for producers and distributors operating in the hearing aid battery market to sell their products through online platforms. Producers and suppliers of hearing aid batteries are focusing on selling their products on various e-commerce platforms to cater to the needs of a wide range of customers across the globe.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets